Arvig Readies Its First 400-Gig-Capable Fiber Routes

PERHAM, Minn., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig has recently completed the construction of its first 400-Gigabit-capable routes across portions of its fiber network backbone, equipping its rapidly expanding network with the largest bandwidth capacity in the company’s history.



The 400-Gigabit-ready routes quadruple the network’s previous maximum bandwidth of up to 100 Gbps and provide scalability beyond 1 Terabit (Tbps) per second.

“This network upgrade positions Arvig to offer premiere enterprise-grade fiber-based high-bandwidth service to many customers in Minnesota, especially in the metro areas,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “Investing in this level of capacity will ensure that our customers get optimal performance from their services—from internet, to carrier Ethernet, to Hosted PBX and more.”

Service of up to 400 Gbps can now be offered in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area, and into central and north central Minnesota, passing through major regional hubs including St. Cloud.

The network upgrades highlight what has been a highly productive 2023 construction campaign for Arvig, with the company announcing further plans for additional 200-Gig-ready routes and eventual support for up to 400 Gbps throughout much of the state, as network expansion continues into 2024.

Arvig's fiber network spans more than 15,500 route miles throughout Minnesota and is currently growing at a rate of at least 1,000 route miles per year. Arvig is uniquely positioned to provide broadband connectivity wherever customers need it in Minnesota, either through its own expansive network or by leveraging long-standing partnerships with other service providers in the state.

About Arvig