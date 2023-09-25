Global Plasma Fractionation Market Size Projected to Reach USD 45.11 Billion By 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Plasma Fractionation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Albumin, Immunoglobulins); By Method (Centrifugation, Depth Filtration); By Application; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

Plasma Fractionation Market: Report Overview

Plasma fractionation, as it is known in medicine, is a procedure used to separate a certain amount of a combination. Additionally, blood's fluid component, plasma, is fractionated to produce several plasma derivatives, including immunoglobulins and albumin. These plasma-derived compounds are utilized to treat various blood plasma-related diseases and have healing effects. It is also used to prevent extreme blood loss during surgical operations. Immunoglobulins are used in the treatment of primary and secondary immune deficiencies.

Moreover, patients all across the world, especially those suffering from uncommon and severe diseases, rely on plasma-derived medicines as lifesaving treatments. Additionally, as the demand for these lifesaving medications grows, continued developments in the technologies of plasma manufacture and blood plasma fractionation will guarantee that those in need will have timely access to these treatments in the foreseeable future, increasing the demand for the plasma fractionation market.

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Increased awareness programs: Numerous awareness programs are executed to inspire people to blood donation. Also, governments and businesses are taking initiatives to raise awareness among individuals regarding the use of fractionation therapy-based products.

Numerous awareness programs are executed to inspire people to blood donation. Also, governments and businesses are taking initiatives to raise awareness among individuals regarding the use of fractionation therapy-based products. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases: Globally, the prevalence of infectious diseases among the elderly population is rising, sparking extensive R&D in the field. The spread of disease and changing lifestyles are both contributing to an increase in respiratory infections. Diseases are treated using new techniques, and as technology advances, the plasma fractionation market size is anticipated to grow. Numerous treatments currently employ this fractionation technique, with encouraging results.

Top Findings of the Report

The factors driving the market expansion are the high frequency of infectious diseases, the expanding senior population, the population of older adults who are more susceptible to infection, and the rise in blood disorders.

The plasma fractionation market segmentation is mainly based on application, product, method, region, and end-use.

Asia Pacific is foreseen to see the most rapid growth during the projection period.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Increased blood collection: Around the world, there are many facilities for collecting blood, and as technology advances, blood collection is rising. Also, the increasing investment in R&D in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors and government initiatives are expected to boost the plasma fractionation market growth.

Around the world, there are many facilities for collecting blood, and as technology advances, blood collection is rising. Also, the increasing investment in R&D in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors and government initiatives are expected to boost the plasma fractionation market growth. Association of market players: The primary forces driving the industry's growth include partnerships between major participants in the market for creating plasma-based goods, numerous government and corporate efforts and investments, and rising R&D activity in a variety of areas.

Segmentation Analysis

Immunoglobulin Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

Due to the use of immunoglobulin products in primary and secondary immunodeficiency disorders, the immunoglobulins market category had the largest revenue share in 2021. Drug applications for immunoglobulin include delivery, immunosenescence, diagnosing metabolic diseases, treating them, and immunity-based modifications. Over the coming year, there will likely be a rise in the use of immunoglobulins due to the rising occurrence of infectious disorders.

Moreover, the market for coagulation factors is also anticipated to grow as a result of rising rates of blood donation or transplantation, increased rates of bleeding disorders, and the approval of novel medications. Major bleeding disorders, including hemophilia and von Willebrand disease, employ coagulation factors.

Centrifugation Sector Shares the Highest Revenue

Centrifugation is necessary to obtain blood supernatants of high quality. Additionally, it makes blood separation more reliable for researchers, which enhances clinical results for patients. Thus, the growing need for centrifugation equipment would support industry growth.

Also, the usage of industrial-scale chromatographic fractionation and purification techniques has increased recently. Protease inhibitors, anticoagulants, and coagulation factors are a few of the newly developed therapeutic plasma products. The development of innovative therapies for treating individuals with inherited or acquired anomalies in plasma protein levels has been made possible by chromatography. As a result, it will promote plasma fractionation market demand.

Hospitals and Clinics Sector Holds the Significant Revenue

The growing off-label usage of fractionation market items in hospitals to treat a variety of illnesses, healthcare services, and improved infrastructure are all contributing to the category's expected significant growth. A large demand for these items also results from the complex disorders that can be treated in modern therapeutic settings.

Geographical Overview

North America: Due to rising respiratory illnesses and public knowledge of the many benefits of plasma fractionation, the plasma fractionation market in North America currently holds the largest proportion. The existence of important players, an increase in the consumption of immunoglobulin, a rising number of blood collection facilities, and the accessibility of plasma because of the viability of plasma distribution and collections all contribute to the regional market's growth.

Asia Pacific: The plasma fractionation industry is predicted to develop in the Asia Pacific region as a result of private and public investment in R&D, rising government, favorable government regulations, increased immunoglobulin use, an aging population with blood-related disorders, and rising target disease prevalence.

Recent Developments

Permira released a novel immunodeficiency disorder medicine in June 2022 that uses plasma-based products for more effective and quick outcomes.

To assist Canada in becoming self-sufficient, Grifols and Canadian Blood Services reached a deal in September 2022 to grow the immunoglobulin industry there.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Plasma Fractionation market report based on product, application, method, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Albumin

Immunoglobulins

Coagulation Factors

Protease Inhibitors

Others

By Application Outlook

Neurology

Hematology

Oncology

Immunology

Pulmonology

Others

By Method Outlook

Centrifugation

Depth Filtration

Chromatography

Others

By End-Use Outlook

Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Research

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

