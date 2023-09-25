Ependymoma Market; Increasing Incidence Rates and Advancements in Medical Imaging to Fuel Market Growth – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Ependymoma?

Ependymoma is a type of tumor which form in brain or spinal cord. It starts developing in ependymal cells in spinal cord and brain that line the passageways where cerebrospinal fluid nourishes brain flows. Craniotomy and surgical removal are the common surgical treatment for ependymoma where, stereotactic radiosurgery is non-surgical treatment.

Growing prevalence of genetic mutations leading to uncontrolled growth of tissues and formation of tumors has given positive impact on target market growth. Further, growing geriatric population across globe coupled with rising prevalence of diseases has driven target market growth. Furthermore, presence of major players and new develop drugs is expected to fuel the Ependymoma market growth.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Ependymoma Market during the forecast period:

Advancements in medical research. Early diagnosis and screening improvements. Rising incidence due to better detection. Growing healthcare infrastructure. Patient education and awareness efforts. Clinical trials and drug development. Government initiatives and support. Technological advancements. Patient support organizations. Global collaboration in research and treatment.

Key Highlights:

In June 2023, Apollo Cancer Centre launched new ‘CyberKnife S7 FIM’ robotic radiosurgery system which has become the first kind of system in South Asia. The new launched technology has aimed to revolutionize the cancer care by combining imaging, robotics and software by delivering radiation treatment with accuracy to treat tumors.

Ependymoma Market Segmentation:

By Diseases Types - Myxopapillary Ependymomas, Subependymomas, Classic Ependymomas, and Anaplastic Ependymomas

- Myxopapillary Ependymomas, Subependymomas, Classic Ependymomas, and Anaplastic Ependymomas By Treatment Types - Radiotherapy, Surgery, Chemotherapy, Steroids, and Anticonvulsants

- Radiotherapy, Surgery, Chemotherapy, Steroids, and Anticonvulsants By Application - Children and Adults

Here are some key factors and dynamics that were influencing Ependymoma Market:

Advances in Precision Medicine: Personalized treatment approaches based on the genetic and molecular characteristics of Ependymoma tumors are shaping treatment strategies. Increased Awareness: A growing understanding of Ependymoma in the medical community and among the general public is leading to earlier diagnosis and intervention. Research and Development: Ongoing research efforts to identify novel therapies and treatment options are impacting the market. Regulatory Changes: Changes in regulatory pathways and approval processes can influence the availability and accessibility of new treatments. Patient Advocacy: Strong patient advocacy groups are influencing research priorities and helping patient’s access resources and support.

Analyst View:

Huge investment in research & development activities by pharmaceutical and government organizations to develop novel drug therapies has become a leading factor in target market growth. Further, presence of strong pipeline of surgeries and procedures is anticipated to increase the demand for Ependymoma market growth over the forecast period.

List of the prominent players in the Ependymoma Market:

Eli Lilly and Company

Astellas US Holding, Inc.

DNAtrix, Inc.

Advantagene, Inc.

Burzynski Research Institute, Inc.

Direct Therapeutics, Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation

NewLink Genetics Corporation

Conclusion:

The Ependymoma market, characterized by a high unmet medical need and limited treatment options, has shown potential for growth due to ongoing clinical trials, increased research and development efforts, and the influence of patient advocacy. Diagnostic advancements and regulatory support may further impact the market's trajectory, with potential for the introduction of novel therapies and improved outcomes for patients with this rare brain and spinal cord tumor.

FAQS of Ependymoma Market:

What is the current market size and growth rate of the Ependymoma treatment market globally? What are the key drivers and challenges influencing the growth of the Ependymoma market? Which regions or countries have the highest prevalence of Ependymoma, and how does this impact the market dynamics? What are the existing treatment options for Ependymoma, and how effective are they? Are there any specific unmet medical needs in the Ependymoma market, and what opportunities do they present for new therapies or technologies What recent advancements in Ependymoma treatment options, such as targeted therapies, immunotherapies, or surgical techniques, have emerged?

