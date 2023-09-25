Efabless Launches 3rd AI-Generated Open-Source AI Contest to Extend the Caravel SoC Platform with AI-Generated Peripherals

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efabless Corporation, the creator platform for chips, is excited to announce the launch of its 3rd AI-Generated Open-Source AI Contest. This unique competition invites participants to utilize generative AI tools such as chatGPT, Bard, or similar, to generate open-source silicon designs.



The Efabless SoC platform is called “Caravel” – after the small but fast and maneuverable sailing ships built in Spain and Portugal starting in the 15th century. The theme for this contest, “Float the Boat,” plays off of the platform name and focuses on extending the Caravel SoC with useful and verified AI-generated peripherals.

Participants in this contest will have the opportunity to demonstrate their technical skills by utilizing generative AI tools to create a complete Verilog model of their design. The implementation must be done using Efabless’ chipIgnite, which includes the Caravel SoC for rapid chip-level integration, and the open-source RTL-to-GDS digital design flow, OpenLane.

The contest aims to not only encourage the creation of innovative designs but also to raise awareness within the open-source silicon design community about the vast possibilities of using generative AI in chip design. Participants are expected to provide detailed design documentation, including the prompts used to generate the design, any required scripts or automation, and verification testbenches to demonstrate the functionality of their design. This information will allow other members of the community to reproduce their work and further promote collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Mohamed Kassem, Chief Technology Officer of Efabless, expressed his enthusiasm for the contest, saying, “We are thrilled to launch the 3rd AI-Generated Open-Source AI Contest and provide a platform for chip designers to explore the potential of generative AI in their designs. By leveraging the power of tools like chatGPT and Bard, participants have the opportunity to push the boundaries of chip design and contribute to the open-source silicon community.”

The “Float the Boat” contest invites chip designers and AI enthusiasts from around the world to showcase their talents and creativity in creating AI-generated microcontroller peripherals. The contest is now open, and participants are encouraged to visit www.efabless.com/ai for more information. The deadline for submissions is November 2, 2023.



About Efabless

Efabless offers a platform applying open source and community models to enable a global community of chip experts and non-experts to collaboratively design, share, prototype and commercialize special purpose chips. Nearly 1000 designs and 450 tapeouts have been executed on Efabless over the past two years. The company’s customers include startups, universities, and research institutions around the world.