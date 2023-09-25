Global Sales of Sapphire Substrate Market is Expected to Accelerate at a Whopping 6.0% CAGR, Reaching US$ 900.0 Million by 2030: TMR Report  

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sapphire Substrate market was estimated to have acquired US$ 474.1 million in 2019. It is anticipated to register a 6.0% CAGR from 2020 to 2030 and by 2030, the market is likely to gain US$ 900.0 million.



The key element driving the market for sapphire substrate is the rising demand for LEDs. The increasing adoption of LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) in various applications, including lighting, displays, and automotive lighting, is a major driver of the sapphire substrate market. Sapphire is used as a substrate material for LED fabrication due to its thermal and optical properties.

The demand for sapphire substrate is also being driven by emerging technologies. Sapphire substrates are crucial in emerging technologies such as 5G, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging). The technologies require high-quality sapphire substrates for their optical components and sensors.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The growth of the electric vehicle market creates opportunities for sapphire substrates in battery and power electronics applications, where high-temperature stability and durability are essential.

Sapphire is used as a substrate in quantum technologies, including quantum sensors and quantum communication. The demand for sapphire substrates may increase, as these technologies advance.

Sapphire substrates have applications in medical devices such as endoscopes and implants. The healthcare industry's continuous innovation offers growth potential.

The development of advanced manufacturing techniques, such as thinning processes and wafer bonding, can reduce production costs and open up new opportunities in the sapphire substrate market.

Market Trends for Sapphire Substrates

The trend toward smaller and thinner electronic devices drives the demand for thinner sapphire substrates that can maintain or improve device performance while reducing size and weight.

The emergence of MicroLED display technology, which uses sapphire substrates for individual micro-sized LEDs, presents opportunities for sapphire substrate manufacturers.

Sapphire substrates are used as protective covers for smartwatches and fitness trackers due to their scratch-resistant properties, as wearable technology becomes more popular.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) substrates are competing with sapphire substrates in certain applications, such as power electronics and RF devices. Understanding the dynamics between these two materials is crucial for market players.

Global Market for Sapphire Substrate: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the sapphire substrate market in different regions. These are:

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is a global electronics manufacturing hub, producing a significant portion of the world's electronic devices and components. Sapphire substrates are in high demand for use in LEDs, semiconductor devices, and optoelectronic components, contributing to market growth.

The region's large consumer electronics market, including smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, uses sapphire substrates for camera lenses and protective covers due to their durability, scratch resistance, and optical properties.

Asia Pacific is a major consumer and producer of LED lighting products. Sapphire substrates are essential for LED manufacturing, and the increasing adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions is driving demand for sapphire substrates.



North America

North America is a hub for advanced electronics and optoelectronics industries. The demand for sapphire substrates is driven by their use in the fabrication of high-performance electronic components, LEDs, laser diodes, and photonic devices.

North America's strong defense and aerospace sectors require durable and high-quality materials for applications such as missile domes, IR windows, and optical components. Sapphire substrates' exceptional properties make them suitable for these demanding applications.

The region's thriving consumer electronics market, including smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, uses sapphire substrates for camera lenses and protective covers due to their scratch resistance and optical clarity.



Global Sapphire Substrate Market: Key Players

A number of dominant worldwide firms hold the majority of the market share in the sapphire substrate industry. The market's major companies are concentrating on diversifying their product lines. The big players' primary strategy includes mergers and acquisitions. In order to acquire a competitive edge in the industry, market competitors are concentrating on offering high-quality services.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global sapphire substrate market:

Aurora Optoelectronics Co., Ltd

Crystal Applied Technology, Inc.

Crystalwise Technology, Inc.

Hansol Technics, Co., Ltd.

ILJIN DISPLAY CO., LTD

KYOCERA Corporation

Meller Optics, Inc.

Monocrystal, Inc.

Precision Micro-Optics, Inc.

Rubicon Technology, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Group

Sapphire Technology Co., Ltd.

Semiconductor Wafer Inc.



Key developments in the global sapphire substrate market are:

In 2023, Kyocera announced the development of a new sapphire substrate with a larger diameter, which is designed to meet the growing demand for larger sapphire substrates for LED displays and other applications.

In 2023, Rubicon Technology announced the expansion of its sapphire substrate production capacity in Arizona, US.

In the same year, Wonik IPS announced the launch of a new line of sapphire substrates for mini-LED and micro-LED applications.

In 2022, GT Advanced Technologies announced the development of a new sapphire substrate manufacturing process that is more efficient and cost-effective.

In 2022, Monocrystal announced the launch of a new line of sapphire substrates for UV LED applications.



