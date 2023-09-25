Global Malt Ingredients Industry Research Report 2023-2028 Featuring GrainCorp, Axereal, Malteurop Groupe, Soufflet, Crisp Malting Group, IREKS, Muntons and Simpsons Malt

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malt Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global malt ingredients market size reached US$ 24.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is poised to reach US$ 32.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.

Malt ingredients are versatile additions to both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including beer, whiskey, malted shakes, and malt vinegar. These ingredients offer a rich source of essential nutrients such as proteins, B complex vitamins, zinc, iron, calcium, with low-fat content, making them highly sought-after as additives in the food and beverage industry.

The market is experiencing significant growth due to the global surge in beer and alcoholic beverage consumption. The growing prevalence of social gatherings and parties has led to an increase in social drinkers, driving market expansion.

Moreover, the food and beverage industry places substantial demand on these ingredients, with barley being a prominent choice for blended flour and bakery products like biscuits and cakes. Additionally, these ingredients play a crucial role in flavoring milk within the dairy industry.

The market's growth is further accelerated by product innovations, including the introduction of dark malt, and the rising disposable income among consumers.

Our latest report provides comprehensive insights into the global malt ingredients market, offering a macro-level overview, micro-level industry performance details, recent trends, key drivers, challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, and more.

Entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone considering involvement in the malt ingredients market will find this report indispensable for making informed decisions and staying competitive in the industry.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global malt ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global malt ingredients industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global malt ingredients industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global malt ingredients industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global malt ingredients industry?

What is the structure of the global malt ingredients industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global malt ingredients industry?

What are the profit margins in the malt ingredients industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $24.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $32.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:

GrainCorp Limited

Axereal Group

Malteurop Groupe

Soufflet Group

Crisp Malting Group Limited

IREKS GmbH

Muntons plc

Simpsons Malt Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Type:

Dry Malt

Liquid Malt

Malt Flour

Others

Breakup by Source:

Barley

Wheat

Rye

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Standard Malt

Specialty Malt

Breakup by Application:

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Food Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

