India Credit Card Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Market Growth Hindered by Limited Credit Card Penetration and Entry of NBFCs Fueling Market Competition

The Indian credit card market is poised to exhibit robust growth to 2028
The increasing adoption of cashless transactions, coupled with enticing credit card offers, rising acceptance of credit cards, a shift from debit-based to credit-based economy, and the emergence of co-branded card offerings are driving this growth.
India's credit card market has undergone significant expansion, characterized by rapid technological advancements. Noteworthy developments, including streamlined onboarding processes, unique card products, personalized offers and rewards, and enhanced mobile apps, have proven advantageous to existing customers while attracting new ones. Credit card issuers are diligently working to raise awareness and foster innovation in this market, and the notable growth of the credit card market in India attests to these efforts.
As of July 2022, there were 78 million active credit cards in circulation. Moreover, credit card spending reached a record high of USD 15.16 billion (INR 1.13 lakh crore) in May 2022. The growth trajectory, however, experienced a minor dip during FY 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in a modest 9% increase in credit card spending. This occurred despite the overall uptick in credit card usage. Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened to curb some of the major credit card issuers from issuing new cards in India during this period.
Following the wave of demonetization and government initiatives to promote a cashless economy, credit card acceptance has witnessed a surge in India. Point-of-sale (POS) terminals across the country have adapted to accepting credit cards for a diverse range of goods and services. For instance, as of November 2022, India boasts 131,998,684 POS terminals, affirming the widespread adoption of credit cards.
The rise of digital payments, particularly Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, has significantly impacted the credit card industry. Factors such as smartphone proliferation, affordable internet access, and widespread merchant acceptance have propelled UPI transactions.
Fintech companies are collaborating with traditional banks to offer credit cards and various digital lending services, including buy now, pay later (BNPL) and equated monthly installment (EMI) options. For example, RuPay credit cards, primarily issued by public sector banks, can now be linked to UPI apps, enabling QR-based credit payments at physical stores and streamlining payment processes for consumers.
Market Growth Hindered by Limited Credit Card Penetration
Comparatively, the United States boasts 1.5 billion active credit cards, constituting 67% of all active cards in the country. The widespread use of credit cards for purchases is prominent in the US due to convenience and straightforward usage, minimizing concerns about account-related fraud.
In India, psychological factors continue to impact penetration. The conservative middle class exhibits reservations about using credit cards and credit in general. Perceived high interest rates and uncertainty about credit card benefits are obstacles to credit card market expansion. Nonetheless, credit card companies have countered these challenges by offering extra perks such as discounts, travel points, and other incentives to attract customers.
Diverse Offers with Credit Cards
Credit card usage offers users a myriad of advantages when making online payments for various services. These benefits include rewards, vouchers, cashback offers, and more, enhancing the value proposition of credit card payments for activities such as hotel bookings, mobile recharges, movie tickets, and shopping.
Notable credit cards like HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card and SBI Card Elite offer cardholders lounge access, golf privileges, dining and retail discounts, reward points, and travel insurance, amplifying the attractiveness of credit card usage.
Entry of NBFCs Fueling Market Competition
The credit card market is highly concentrated, with the top six issuers accounting for 81% of the market. However, with an estimated 350 million people anticipated to access online shopping in the next five years, more players are needed. The RBI's more permissive approach toward allowing Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to launch credit businesses, provided they meet specific net worth criteria, will foster competition and encourage new entrants into the credit card market.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India Credit Card market.
- HDFC Bank Limited
- SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited
- ICICI Bank Limited
- Axis Bank Limited
- Citibank India
- Bank of Baroda
- RBL Bank Ltd.
- Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
- Punjab National Bank
- IndusInd Bank
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of Cashless Transactions
- Attractive Offers on Usage of Credit Cards
- Rising Acceptance of Credit Cards
Market Trends & Developments
- Increasing Penetration of Co-Branded Cards
- Increasing Security
- Adoption of 5G
- Digital India Initiative
- Rising Contactless Payments
Challenges
- Credit Card Payment Defaults
- High Interest and Charges
Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)
- Sample Size Determination
- Respondent Demographics
- By Gender
- By Age
- By Occupation
- Most Important Factors Determining Usage for Credit Card Users
- Factors Influencing Credit Card Adoption in India
- Leading Credit Card Companies in Terms of Customer Service
- Frequency of Review of Credit Score by Credit Card Users
- Purpose of Using Credit Card
- Readiness to Increase Credit Limit
Report Scope
India Credit Card Market, by Type:
- General Purpose
- Private Label
India Credit Card Market, Service Providing Company:
- Visa
- Mastercard
- RuPay
- Others
India Credit Card Market, Credit Limit:
- Up to 25 K
- 25-50K
- 51k-2L
- 2-5L
India Credit Card Market, Card Type:
- Base
- Signature
- Platinum
India Credit Card Market, Benefits:
- Cashback
- Voucher
India Credit Card Market, by Region:
- North
- West
- South
- East
