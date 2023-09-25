Leading Tanker, LNG, LPG Companies Presenting at 15th Annual Capital Link/DNB New York Maritime Forum

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading tanker and LNG/LPG shipping and energy transportation companies will participate on panels and presentations at Capital Link’s 15th Annual International Shipping Forum on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.



The event is organized in partnership with DNB, and in cooperation with NASDAQ & NYSE.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum provides an interactive platform for maritime industry leaders to share their insight on critical industry topics with a broader audience. This event assembles a diverse mix of professionals including senior executives of publicly listed and privately held global shipping, energy and commodity companies, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants who gather together to discuss trends, developments and share their outlook on the various shipping market segments.

Discussion panels focus on the main industry segments, dry bulk, LNG/LPG, crude and product tankers, as well as topics of critical relevance to the industry with a focus on geopolitics, energy transition, access to capital, finance and technology and much more.

This one-day conference is known for its rich informational content and extensive marketing, networking and business development opportunities.

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos – Founder, President and CEO, Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (TNP) – Chairman, INTERTANKO (2014-2018), celebrating TEN’s 30 th Anniversary as a publicly listed company

– Founder, President and CEO, Chairman, (2014-2018), celebrating TEN’s 30 Anniversary as a publicly listed company Mr. Mark Ross – CEO, Chevron Shipping





SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS

LNG Shipping

LPG Shipping

Dry Bulk Shipping

Crude Oil Tanker Shipping

Product Tanker Shipping

Jones Act Shipping

Analyst Roundtable

Investor Roundtable – Shipping – The Investor Perspective





INDUSTRY TOPICS:

All About Carbon and the Race to Zero

The Evolving Landscape of Shipping Finance – Where is the Capital Coming From?

Maritime Technology Start Ups





1x1 KEYNOTE DISCUSSION : The Global LNG Energy Landscape

Mr. Steven Kobos, President & CEO – Excelerate Energy Inc.

Mr. Theodore Jadick, Managing Director, CEO & President – DNB Markets





PARTICIPATING LNG – LPG – TANKER COMPANIES

OTHER PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

Diana Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.





