[Latest] Curing Agents Market is estimated to be US$ 13.0 billion by 2032; Rising Demand for Advanced Materials and Sustainable Solutions to Propel the Growth-BY PMI

Covina, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the Curing Agents?

Curing agents are used in primers to increase the adhesion quality of coated parts in marine and other applications, especially on metal surfaces where corrosion and chemical resistance are important to protect them from damage or wear.

Growing applications of curing agents in composites, coatings, wind energy, adhesives, electronics and construction has contributed in market growth. Presence of major players and growing strategic acquisitions of companies to expand the product portfolio in market is expected to increase the demand for Curing Agents market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In April 2021, Evonik launched new amine curing agent technology ‘Ancamine’ for ultra-low emission marine coatings. The new launched amine curing agent technology help in designing ultra-low emission epoxy paints and also exhibits low viscosity with high barrier properties and good adhesion on metallic product.

Analyst View:

Growing population and rise in manufacturing products has given positive impact on market growth. Growing coating applications in industrial sector such as marine, oil & gas, transportation and others is likely to propel market growth. Further, rising demand for curing agent in paint & coating sector and wide use in construction of wind blades due to its compressive strength, high sheer and low weight is anticipated to increase the demand for Curing Agents market growth.

Growth Factors and Dynamics:

Recovery of Key Industries: As economies recover from the pandemic, industries like automotive, construction, and aerospace are expected to rebound, driving the demand for curing agents.

As economies recover from the pandemic, industries like automotive, construction, and aerospace are expected to rebound, driving the demand for curing agents. Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts are leading to the development of more efficient and eco-friendly curing agents, attracting manufacturers and end-users.

Environmental Regulations: Increasing environmental concerns and regulations may promote the use of eco-friendly curing agents, such as water-based formulations, further impacting market dynamics.

Increasing environmental concerns and regulations may promote the use of eco-friendly curing agents, such as water-based formulations, further impacting market dynamics. Emerging Markets: Growth opportunities in emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific, are expected due to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development.

Mergers and Acquisitions: Consolidation within the curing agents industry may influence market dynamics, with larger companies acquiring smaller ones to expand their product portfolios and market reach.

Consolidation within the curing agents industry may influence market dynamics, with larger companies acquiring smaller ones to expand their product portfolios and market reach. Sustainability: Growing emphasis on sustainability and green technologies may encourage the adoption of curing agents that have a lower environmental impact.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Supply Chain Disruptions: Lockdowns and restrictions disrupted the supply chain, leading to delays in the production and distribution of curing agents.

Decreased Demand: Many industries, such as automotive and construction, experienced reduced demand due to economic uncertainty, which impacted the consumption of curing agents.

Shift in Priorities: Some industries shifted their focus to producing essential goods during the pandemic, reducing the demand for curing agents in non-essential applications.

Remote Work: Remote work practices affected the demand for coatings and adhesives used in office spaces, while the demand for electronics-related curing agents increased with the rise of remote work setups.

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Curing Agents Market Value (2022) US$ 5.9Bn Curing Agents Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 13.0Bn Curing Agents Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 7.7%

Market Segmentation:

Type of Curing Agents:

Epoxy Curing Agents: These are used in epoxy resins for applications like adhesives, coatings, and composites.

Polyurethane Curing Agents: Utilized in polyurethane systems for applications such as construction, automotive, and electronics.

Utilized in polyurethane systems for applications such as construction, automotive, and electronics. Amino Curing Agents: Commonly used in the coatings and adhesives industry.

Phenolic Curing Agents: Found in high-temperature applications like friction materials and aerospace components.

Found in high-temperature applications like friction materials and aerospace components. Others: This category may include UV curing agents, peroxide curing agents, etc.

Application:

Adhesives: Used in bonding applications in various industries.

Coatings: Used for surface protection and aesthetic enhancement.

Used for surface protection and aesthetic enhancement. Composites: Employed in manufacturing lightweight, high-strength materials.

Construction: Utilized in concrete curing and construction materials.

Utilized in concrete curing and construction materials. Automotive: Important for vehicle manufacturing and repair.

Electronics: Used in the production of electronic components.

Used in the production of electronic components. Aerospace: Essential for high-performance materials in the aerospace sector.

Aerospace: Essential for high-performance materials in the aerospace sector.

End-User Industries:

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Aerospace

Healthcare

Energy

Marine

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Curing Agents Market:

The prominent players operating in the Curing Agents Market includes,

Evonik Industries

Huntsman International LLC

Cardolite Corporation

BASF SE

Arnette Polymers

LLC.

Atul Ltd

Campbell’s Plastics Limited

Epochemie- Epoxy Curing Agents

Epoxy Base Electronics Corporation Limited

Gabriel. Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd

Kumiai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

