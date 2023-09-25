Livestream event leads global audiences to Central Asia's largest wind farm built by Energy China

Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A webcast revealing the secrets of the largest wind power project in Central Asia was held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan on Sept. 25.

The event was hosted by Global Times Online and gave global audiences an exclusive look inside the Uzbekistan Bukhara Wind Power Project - Central Asia's largest wind farm with a total installed capacity of 1GW, built by Energy China.





As Energy China's first mega new energy project in Central Asia, the Uzbekistan Bukhara Wind Power Project is the largest wind farm under construction in the region.

It consists of 158 wind turbines each with a capacity of 6.5MW, along with associated substations and transmission lines. Once operational, the project is expected to generate around 3.5 billion kWh of clean electricity on an annual basis for Uzbekistan, equivalent to reducing 1.6 million tons of carbon emissions. This will directly benefit millions of Uzbekistan residents, and provide nearly 500 local jobs.

The project holds great significance for improving Uzbekistan's power supply and promoting the country's industrial upgrading. It also showcases China's leading technologies and solutions in the sphere of green and renewable energy.

The webcast took audiences worldwide right to the wind farm, with close-up footage of the transport and installation of the longest wind turbine blades in Central Asia. Audiences took in majestic sights of the towering turbines and massive 33-story-high blades, and saw the interior of the giant wind turbine towers supporting these colossal structures.

It also shared with audiences the touching stories of the profound friendships forged between Chinese and Uzbekistani staff.

Over the years, Chinese enterprises have been actively engaging in renewable energy projects worldwide, fully demonstrating their willingness to take on international responsibility, make concrete efforts to combat climate change, and promote global green and low-carbon development.

