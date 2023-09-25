Malt Ingredients Market to reach US$ 43.7 billion by 2033, with an expected CAGR of 5.4% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the malt ingredients market is anticipated to be worth US$ 25.7 billion. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the Market as a whole is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a worth of US$ 43.7 Billion



Malt extract ingredients are in higher demand due to the demand for malt ingredients, manufactured using malt extras and ingredients. The market is growing due to the many healthy ingredients in drinks and desserts prepared with a mold.

Although there are several prohibitions on the distribution of alcoholic beverages in many countries worldwide, these enterprises are changing to create non-alcoholic beverages containing malt extracts and components.

Explore Market Potential and Gain Competitive Advantage - Request Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-835

Manufacturers Are Focusing On Providing a Variety of Flavors to Gain Market Share

These goods have a lengthy shelf life, and all these elements are anticipated to fuel market expansion. To gain malt ingredients market share, manufacturers are concentrating on offering products in a variety of tastes.

Additionally anticipated to fuel market expansion is the increased usage of malt extracts in manufacturing baked goods. Malt extract gives products a natural color and flavor; as a result, it is frequently employed in the creation of bread goods.

Given the rising customer demand for these goods, producers are concentrating on offering healthier foods. Dietary supplement demand is rising, which presents a growth opportunity for this industry. The main health advantages of malt-based supplements are that they assist athletes in performing better and are excellent for heart health.

A Reliable Indicator of Malt Ingredients is Barley

Barley is used in making these items because it has a high protein content, which is the main reason. The most common source is barley because it works so well for the malting process. Drinking beverages made from barley has several positive health effects.

Increased consumption of beer and other non-alcoholic beverages by the younger and older generations, combined with growing knowledge of the health advantages offered by these drinks, is fueling the malt ingredients market expansion.

Most beers made with barley extracts have proven to be the best tasting. All of these factors suggest that the barley malt ingredients market is experiencing strong expansion.





Regional Outlook

The key market share belonged to the United States. With the biggest market share and an impressive CAGR of 6.1%, the United States was the region's most significant Market for malt ingredients.

The malt ingredients market is well-established in the United States, where products made using malt are frequently used. The Market for malt ingredients is being driven by rising demand for flavored beverages and beverages as well as rising consumption of foods and beverages made with malt.

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-835

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The United States malt ingredient market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The projection period is expected to see the U.K. market grow at a CAGR of 2.6%, reaching US$ 2.1 billion by 2033.

To reach US$ 3.2 billion by 2033, the China malt ingredient market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.6% over the projected period.

To reach USUS$ 821.3 million by 2033, the Japanese market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% over the projected period.

Throughout the projection period, the Indian market is expected to expand moderately at a CAGR of 3.8%, reaching US$ 1.2 billion in 2033.

Malt extract may expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to product type in the malt ingredient market.

In terms of raw materials, the barley category is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the anticipated time frame.





Competitive Landscape

The malt ingredients market is extremely fragmented, with different regional and international businesses controlling significant market shares. The primary use of malt components is in the brewing industry. To access new applications, players are also diversifying their ingredient sources.

Some prominent players are Rahr Corporation, Vivescia (Malteurope), GrainCorp Limited, Axereal, and Group Soufflet. The manufacturer primarily focuses on improving its products' quality through mergers, acquisitions, and product innovations to get a competitive advantage over other market participants.

Key Developments

Joint Venture- Estonian Malt and Puratos Group:

In October 2019, Estonian Malt and Puratos Group, a Belgian corporation that supplies ingredients to bakers, patissiers, and chocolatiers, formed a joint venture. In addition to Estonian malt's expertise and experience with malt flours and sprouted grains, the joint venture may benefit from Puratos' vast network of distribution channels, purchasing power, and services. Estonian malt is a rye malt company.

Acquisition – Axereal:

Axereal, a French cooperative that cultivates and refines grains primarily for the brewing, baking, and cattle industries, purchased Cargill's malt division in October 2019 for an undisclosed sum. Through this transaction, Cargill's Malt business and its employees would get access to a global footprint as well as opportunities for future growth. A producer and supplier of agricultural goods, including ingredients, situated in the United States.

Explore the Malt Ingredients Market Trends and Key Players Secure Your Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/835

Malt Ingredient Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

Barley

Wheat

Rye

Maize

Rice

Oat

By Product Type

Malt Extract Dry Malt Extract Liquid Malt Extract

Malt Flour

Others





By Grade

Specialty Malt Caramelized Malt Roasted Malt

Standard Malt

By End-Use

Food & Beverages Industry Food Beverages

Pharmaceutical Industry Medicines Nutraceuticals

Personal Care





By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa







About the Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table. Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions, post-merger integration, and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications and quoted in journals, including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Food and Beverage Market Domain



Ingredients Market for Plant-based Food & Beverages: is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 9.30 billion by 2033. The market is anticipated at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Botanical Ingredients Market: is valued at USD 164.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, to reach a value of USD 331.9 Billion by 2032.

Energy Ingredients Market: is projected to hit US$ 23.4 billion in 2023 in terms of value. Based on the energy ingredients market analysis report by FMI, it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% between 2023 and 2033.

Pea Protein Ingredients Market: is projected to be valued at US$ 1.6 billion in 2023 and is rising to US$ 3.4 billion by 2033. The sales of pea protein ingredients is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Bakery Ingredients Market: is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 17.9 Billion by the year 2022 end, accelerating with a CAGR of 6.4% by 2022 to 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube