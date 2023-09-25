Bluestone Archaeology Adopts PointMan to Map Roman Archaeological Remains in UK

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc., (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce that Bluestone Archaeology, a non-for-profit, community interest company (CIC), has adopted ProStar’s precision mapping technology, PointMan®.



“We are pleased to announce that ProStar Holdings is making available its PointMan surveying software to help our excavation team accurately survey complex archaeological features using high-accuracy GPS satellite technology,” stated Stephen Baldwin, Director of Excavations. “The team is working with ProStar Holdings with the aim of adapting the PointMan for archaeological use.”

Bluestone Archaeology has been excavating a recently discovered coastal Roman Fort in Burscough, near Liverpool in the UK. Spectacular geophysics confirmed the site to be an auxiliary Roman Fort covering an area of around 5 acres (2 hectares). The fort is thought to be an invasion fort that held around 1,000 Roman soldiers and a cavalry unit that patrolled the hinterland of the fort.

“It is very exciting to see that PointMan adds tremendous value outside of our core business, including archaeology, where we can provide valuable results that will further the knowledge of the Roman military occupation of North-West Britain in the 1st and 2nd centuries AD,” stated Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “Our PointMan application is designed to precisely capture, record, and display the precise location of critical buried objects, and although our focus is critical infrastructure, there are obviously other valuable use cases that go well beyond that, including archaeology.”

About Bluestone Archaeology:

Bluestone Archeology helps communities research and investigate their local heritage and archeology, along with assisting private residential and housing development companies on how to mitigate archaeological issues. Bluestone has recently discovered a coastal Roman Fort in Burscough, near Liverpool in the United Kingdom, and has adopted PointMan to enhance their archaeological operations.

About ProStar:



ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 18 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.



