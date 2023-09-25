Integration of Swarm Intelligence with Connected Cars: Future of Robotics?

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swarm Robotics Market by Platform (UAV, UGV), Application, End-Use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Swarm Robotics market is expected to soar from $0.8 billion in 2023 to $3.0 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 30.9%. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for parcel delivery via drones and the escalating integration of swarm-based drones within the military sector. However, the sector's expansion faces challenges like high initial investments and technological constraints. Yet, the horizons look promising with potential opportunities in the integration of swarm intelligence with connected vehicles and the surge in swarm robotics applications within warehousing.

Highlights of the Market Dynamics include:

Agriculture is primed for a robust growth rate, thanks to swarm robotics' capabilities in enhancing tasks crucial to precision agriculture. A combination of burgeoning automation, IoT, and research & development investments will further augment this trajectory.

Supply Chain and Warehouse Management is projected to reap the benefits of swarm robotics, with expectations of the highest CAGR in this segment. The reasons behind this projection are the enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility that swarm robotics brings to warehousing operations.

North America is set to be at the forefront of the swarm robotics market, propelled by advanced R&D activities in swarm intelligence and the rising demand across various sectors, including military, healthcare, and industrial.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Segment to Record Highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Supply Chain and Warehouse Management Segment to Register Highest CAGR Between 2023 and 2028

Military & Defense Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

North America Accounted for Largest Share of Swarm Robotics Market in 2022

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Swarm Robotics Market -Increasing Demand from Military & Defense and Industrial Verticals to Fuel Market Growth

Swarm Robotics Market, by Platform - Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Segment to Exhibit Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific: Swarm Robotics Market, by End-Use Industry and Region - Military & Defense and China Dominated Asia-Pacific Swarm Robotics Market in 2022

Swarm Robotics Market, by Country - India to be Fastest-Growing Swarm Robotics Market During Forecast Period

Hydromea SA Designed AUV System to Address Challenges Related to Measurement, Navigation, and Communication

Woodside Deployed Boston Dynamics' Spot Robot to Automate Routine Inspection at Natural Gas Facility

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.9% Regions Covered Global

