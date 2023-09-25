Bpce: Modification of the interest rate applicable to certain series of notes issued by BPCE (the “Notes”)

Press Release

Modification of the interest rate applicable to certain series of notes issued by BPCE (the “Notes”)

Paris, 25 September 2023

In anticipation of the cessation of the USD Libor benchmark, BPCE and the holders of the Notes listed below issued by BPCE S.A. have decided to amend the floating rate of interest applicable to the Notes to transition from three (3) months USD Libor to SOFR Lookback Compound:

USD 42,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due March 2027 (FR0013494101 – Series 2020-10) issued by BPCE;

USD 20,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 3 June 2025 (FR0013515244 – Series 2020-18) issued by BPCE;

USD 30,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 8 June 2027 (FR0013515301 - Series 2020-19) issued by BPCE; and

USD 38,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 24 June 2030 (FR0013519881 – Series 2020-25) issued by BPCE.

The holders of the Notes were notified through the clearing systems in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes and the amended and restated final terms were published on the website of BPCE (https://groupebpce.com/).

Attachment