DEADLINE ALERT for BHC, SYNH, ALDX, EOSE: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)

Class Period: August 6, 2020 – May 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the B+L spinoff would not result in two strong separate companies; (2) without B+L, Bausch was left overly leveraged and without the cashflow generated by B+L; (3) distribution of the B+L spinoff shares would not occur as represented; (4) the above statements omitted and/or concealed the potential damages Bausch faced from the Opt-Out Plaintiffs; (5) the spinoff was not intended to benefit Bausch shareholders but instead designed to subvert the Opt-Out Plaintiffs’ lawsuit against the company; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)

Class Period: September 9, 2020 – November 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Syneos’s business development capabilities had been materially impaired by workforce reductions and leadership and operational changes, as well as labor force turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) that Syneos had struggled to integrate recent acquisitions, causing the Company to suffer from a bloated and confused organizational structure and impairing the Company’s ability to provide comprehensive or effective customer engagement across its product portfolio; (3) that Syneos was suffering from acute competitive disadvantages as clinical trials moved to remote monitoring and decentralized administration, as the Company lacked the tools possessed by some of its rivals to successfully run remote and decentralized trials, such as certain data visualization and statistical modeling capabilities, and the Company had failed to adapt to changing business demands in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; (4) that Syneos’s backlog, book-to-bill ratios, and net new business awards had been artificially inflated by more than $500 million through the inclusion of reimbursable expenses that the Company would never collect; (5) that, as a result, Syneos was struggling to execute on its existing contracts and to agilely respond to its client needs, causing the Company to suffer client dissatisfaction across its client base; (6) that, as a result, Syneos was exposed to a material undisclosed risk that the Company would lose customers, be unable to grow its client base or win significant contract renewals, and cede market share to its rivals; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX)

Class Period: March 17, 2022 – June 20, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 29, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the ADX-2191 NDA did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191’s effectiveness; (2) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form; (3) accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE)

Class Period: May 9, 2022 – July 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 2, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Bridgelink Commodities, LLC (“Bridgelink”) is connected to a group whose assets were seized by a creditor and sold in an auction; (2) that, as such, Bridgelink’s commitment and ability to purchase Eos products was not as secure as Eos had led investors to believe; (3) that, as such, Eos’s backlog was overstated; (4) that such overstatement negatively impacts Eos’s ability to secure a loan from the Department of Energy; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

