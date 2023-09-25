ClimateDoor & Goparity Canada Celebrates Overwhelming Demand and 100% Funding of Landmark Clean Energy Project for Indigenous Communities.

Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a resounding testament to the power of sustainable investing, ClimateDoor, in partnership with Goparity Canada (www.goparity.ca), is thrilled to announce that the pioneering clean energy initiative for Indigenous communities has been funded beyond its original target, achieving over 100% in pledged funds.



Following the earlier partnership announcement between the leading Growth-as-a-Service sustainability venture builder, ClimateDoor (www.climatedoor.com), and the transformative online impact investment platform, Goparity Canada, the commitment and enthusiasm of investors have been overwhelming. The promising alliance between the two firms is already showcasing its potential in supercharging sustainable projects, especially in Indigenous communities.

Goparity Canada’s innovative financing model, backed by its Canadian Exempt Market Dealer’s license, combined with ClimateDoor’s unrivaled expertise in crowdfunding, financing, and government funding, has demonstrated the powerful synergy of their collaboration. The overwhelming response from both accredited and non-accredited investors is a clear indication of the market's eagerness for impactful, sustainable opportunities.

Nick Findler, President of ClimateDoor, expressed, "This overfunding milestone, so soon after our collaboration began, underlines the massive potential of sustainable investments. We're profoundly grateful to our community of investors and supporters. Their belief in our shared vision is what will truly make a difference as we embark on more groundbreaking projects together."

Emily Mercy, Managing Director of Goparity, echoed these sentiments, "Witnessing our inaugural project not only meet but surpass its funding target is both heartening and motivating. It strengthens our commitment to democratize impact finance and proves that with partners like ClimateDoor, we can achieve monumental strides in sustainable investing."

With this early success, both ClimateDoor and Goparity Canada are poised for an impactful journey ahead, charting a roadmap of collaborative initiatives aimed at amplifying the green transition and fostering genuine, lasting change.

About ClimateDoor

ClimateDoor is a forward-thinking environmental consultancy specializing in promoting sustainable practices and innovative clean energy solutions. With a dedicated team of experts and partnerships across the globe, ClimateDoor assists businesses and organizations in navigating the complexities of sustainability, ensuring a greener and more prosperous future.

About Goparity

Goparity is an advanced online investment platform dedicated to financing projects that create positive social and environmental impact. Empowering numerous sustainable development initiatives, Goparity Canada connects ventures with eager investors to champion a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow. Their steadfast commitment to driving positive change is reshaping the future of investing.