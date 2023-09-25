SECU Foundation Provides $560,000 to Help 14 Non-Profits Build Organizational Capacity

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation continues its efforts to build community sustainability through a new round of capacity building grants recently awarded to 14 non-profits through its Mission Development Grant (MDG) program. Grant recipients will each begin their two-year journey to strengthen their organization with $40,000 in funding and an experienced consultant to help meet future goals and needs within their community.



The MDG program began in 2017 as a capacity building pilot, and since then, has been filling a critical gap for many North Carolina non-profits seeking help to advance their mission of serving others. More recently, SECU Foundation added an educational element to the program for grantees beyond funding by hosting conferences with a network of professionals and consulting resources to further support their needs. Program giving to date totals nearly $3 million, providing 73 North Carolina non-profits the opportunity to increase their reach and impact with life-changing programs and services for children, adults, and families experiencing social and economic hardships.

“The impact of this program has been incredible and reinforces the basic needs for capacity building among non-profits across the state,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “There’s no greater feeling of accomplishment than being able to bring people together who understand and are dedicated to meeting the varied needs of communities. Together, our actions are living out the philosophy of People Helping People® to help bring about positive and lasting change in the health and well-being of others.”

Grantees representing 11 North Carolina counties include:

Several grantees expressed their gratitude and shared how the grant will strengthen their organization:

Forsyth County : Youth Collaborative (YC) Co-Executive Director Terra Lataille said, “We are incredibly thankful for SECU Foundation choosing to partner with us. This Mission Development Grant will allow our staff to strengthen the services that are offered to our youth, which will in return afford them more opportunities and increase their success.”

: Youth Collaborative (YC) Co-Executive Director Terra Lataille said, “We are incredibly thankful for SECU Foundation choosing to partner with us. This Mission Development Grant will allow our staff to strengthen the services that are offered to our youth, which will in return afford them more opportunities and increase their success.” Cumberland County: Sandhills Family Heritage Association (SFHA) Board Chair Janet Brower said, “SFHA is excited to receive the Mission Development Grant, which will be used for organizational capacity building. Our goal – as a result of training, leadership development, and expansion of programming – is to achieve greater impact in the Sandhills communities we serve.”

Sandhills Family Heritage Association (SFHA) Board Chair Janet Brower said, “SFHA is excited to receive the Mission Development Grant, which will be used for organizational capacity building. Our goal – as a result of training, leadership development, and expansion of programming – is to achieve greater impact in the Sandhills communities we serve.” Pamlico County: Pamlico Partnership for Children (PPC) Executive Director Susan Bridgeman said, “We are thrilled to receive the grant, which will strengthen our organizational effectiveness and sustainability through several areas of focus – staff and board development, fundraising, strategic planning, and improved marketing strategies. The investment will ultimately enhance our impact, which benefits the families, children, and the Pamlico County community.”

Pamlico Partnership for Children (PPC) Executive Director Susan Bridgeman said, “We are thrilled to receive the grant, which will strengthen our organizational effectiveness and sustainability through several areas of focus – staff and board development, fundraising, strategic planning, and improved marketing strategies. The investment will ultimately enhance our impact, which benefits the families, children, and the Pamlico County community.” Pitt County: The Center for Science, Technology, and Leadership Development (CSTLD) CEO Dr. Garrie W. Moore said, “This grant will be used to build sustainability and address the rapid growth of the Center. Our expected outcomes will include a solid plan for sustainability and a capital campaign plan specifically for our Center. This is the first time we have received a grant exclusively for capacity building and we are very excited to get the process started.”

SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $258 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org