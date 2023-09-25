Food Emulsifiers Market Overview 2023-2027: Estimated Market Size, Growth Rate, And Major Driver As Per The Business Research Company's Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2023, the global food emulsifiers market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing worldwide appetite for packaged and convenience foods. Recent market data reveals that the market size expanded from $3.33 billion in 2022 to $3.62 billion in 2023, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This trend is expected to persist, with the market projected to reach a substantial $4.84 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5%.



Convenience Food Boom Sparks Market Growth

The surge in demand for packaged and convenience foods on a global scale is a primary driver behind the growth of the food emulsification market. The growing preference for packaged and ready-to-eat foods is attributed to the fast-paced lifestyles, evolving dietary habits, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, an Assocham (Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India) survey conducted in 2020 reported that approximately 79% of Indian households opt for instant foods due to time constraints. Consequently, the escalating demand for packaged and ready-to-eat foods is expected to propel the food emulsifiers market in the coming years.

Leading Players in the Market

Prominent players in the food emulsifiers market include Dupont Nutrition And Biosciences, Palsgaard A/S, Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd., Cargill, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Kerry Group Inc., Tate & Lyle, Corbion N.V., Lonza Group Ltd., BASF SE, Puratos Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Beldem S.A., Lecico GmbH, Lasenor Emul, S.L., and ABITEC Corporation.

Advancements in Clear Emulsion Technology

Food emulsifier manufacturers are embracing clear emulsion technology to ensure safe and allergen-free emulsification of various food products, including beverages, nootropics, edibles, nutraceuticals, and topicals. In 2020, SORSE Technology, a U.S.-based water-soluble emulsion technology company, introduced SORSE Clear, a clear emulsion with a minimal sensory profile. It is crafted using allergen-free and vegan-friendly ingredients, aligning with consumer demands for transparency and quality.

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the food emulsifiers market in 2022, while the Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global food emulsifiers market is segmented into several categories:

Type: Lecithin, Monoglyceride, Diglyceride, and Derivatives, Sorbitan Ester, Polyglycerol Ester, Other Types Nature: Natural, Synthetic Form: Fine Powder, Hydrate Application: Dairy And Frozen Products, Bakery, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Beverage, Confectionery, Other Applications

The Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2023 serves as an invaluable resource for industry stakeholders, businesses, and investors seeking a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic food emulsifiers market. The report highlights technological advancements, such as clear emulsion technology, which is reshaping the industry. As the demand for convenient and packaged foods continues to rise, this report offers a crucial roadmap for staying competitive and seizing growth prospects in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

Food Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the food emulsifiers market size, food emulsifiers market segments, food emulsifiers market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

