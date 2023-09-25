Single Cell Protein Market Revenue to Cross USD 18 billion by 2031, Rising at a 9% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The single cell protein market was estimated to have acquired US$ 5.1 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to register a 9% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 18.17 billion.



SCP is becoming more and more well-liked as a valuable source of fats, vitamins, minerals, and carbs in addition to being a significant source of protein for both feed and food items. Since SCP-based components can be generated more quickly than ingredients derived from plants or animals, the ASEAN single cell protein market is expected to rise exponentially in the next years. This will increase the quantity of biomass within a short period of time.

The aquaculture industry is drawing attention since it has shown that include bacteria in the food has a good impact on larval and young aquatic animals' development, survivability, and immune systems.

Global Single Cell Protein Market: Key Players



Single cell protein companies are investing in research & development, and cutting-edge technology to create new goods for a growing consumer base. In order to extend their market presence and strengthen their control over the ASEAN market, key firms are entering new and promising regions.

In order to broaden their line of plant-based protein products and boost their worldwide footprint, manufacturers are also forming strategic alliances with other companies operating in a similar field.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global single cell protein market:

Lallemand Inc.

NOVUS International

Evonik Industries AG

AngelYeast Co., Ltd.

Unibio A/S

Calysta, Inc.

Devenish Nutrition, LLC.

Alltech, Inc.

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Parry Nutraceuticals

Key developments in the global single cell protein market are:

A microbial treatment for piglets called Fecinor by Evonik Industries AG maintains intestinal health, increases average daily weight growth and feed conversion rate while lowering the need for medicine and manufacturing expenses, boosting farmer income.

Lallemand Inc. collaborates with several prestigious institutions to conduct research for the development of novel new microbial products through external research collaborations as well as internal initiatives.

Key Findings of the Market Report

According to species, algae will have the largest market value share in 2020 because of their high protein content and expanding use in the animal feed sector.

Fortified foods are in high demand as a result of growing consumer knowledge that they provide the body with the essential nutrients it needs each day.

Single cell protein, which provides an abundance of protein in fortified foods, is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate throughout the projection period.



Market Trends for Single Cell Proteins

To get protein from the human microbiome, new market participants are starting to appear. The alternative protein firm White Dog Labs (WDL) subsidiary Brewed Foods is gaining popularity for its SCP-rich powder, which is utilized in a variety of culinary applications.

These businesses serve as models for manufacturers in the ASEAN single cell protein industry as they work to create SCP powders that can be utilized to create plant-based cheese and meat without interacting with other ingredients.

SCP-rich powders are drawn to meat substitutes and non-dairy milks. Manufacturers within the global single cell protein market now have more chances thanks to the expanding vegan food trend.



Global Market for Single Cell Protein: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the smart antenna market in different countries. These are:

The market in Malaysia was valued at US$9.7 million in 2020. In Malaysia, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% to reach US$ 24.5 million by 2030. The Vietnam single cell protein market generated over $26.7 million in sales in 2020, and by the end of 2030, it is anticipated to reach over $69 million.

To get more clients, manufacturers are continuously coming up with new strategies for locating raw resources and creating goods in the most environmentally friendly manners. Single cell protein helps to protect the environment by using fewer resources and producing less carbon dioxide. In the approaching years, these elements are anticipated to fuel product sales.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United States, the Asian region is home to important ASEAN aquaculture producing nations including India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, which collectively account for between 50 and 60 percent of global aquaculture output. Single cell protein is a more affordable and nutritious substitute for fishmeal and is predicted to quickly overtake fishmeal in the booming aquaculture industry, driving up demand for the product.



Global Single Cell Protein Market Segmentation

Species

Yeast

Fungi

Bacteria

Algae

Application

Food & Beverages Fortified Foods Fortified Beverages

Animal Feed & Pet Food Poultry Feed Fish Feed Livestock Feed

Dietary Supplement

Others



Country

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Vietnam

Thailand

Rest of ASEAN

