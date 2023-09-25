Behavior Analytics Market is estimated to be US$ 54.0 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 34.8% - By PMI

Covina, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Behavior Analytics?

Behavior analytics, also known as behavioral analytics, is a field of data analysis and cyber security that focuses on studying patterns of human or entity behavior to gain insights, detect anomalies, and identify potential threats or risks. This approach involves collecting and analyzing data related to user interactions, transactions, and activities to understand typical behavior and pinpoint deviations or unusual actions that may indicate security breaches, fraud, or other issues.

The global cyber security landscape is becoming more complex and challenging, with an increase in sophisticated cyber threats, including insider threats, ransomware attacks, and data breaches. Behavior Analytics Market solutions offer advanced threat detection capabilities, making them essential for organizations to protect their digital assets.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.8 billion Estimated Value US$ 54.0 billion growth Rate - CAGR 34.8% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Application, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Balabit Corp., Bay Dynamics, Bottomline Technologies, Cynet Security Ltd., Dtex Systems, E8 Security Inc., Exabeam Inc., Fortscale Security Ltd., Gurucul Solutions LLC, HP Enterprise

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

In August 2023, Qualtrics Launched DXA Web Behavior Analytics Tool, allowing client organizations to create visual replays of consumers behavior on the web. This includes frustration signals like error clicks, 'rage clicks' and 'mouse thrashes'. The new DXA solution leverages exclusive AI to enable digital frontline workers to break down issues by customer group; discover whether they are isolated to a single browser, device type, or product route; and match survey data to individual session records to quickly identify the source of issues.

Behavior Analytics Market – Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increased Adoption of AI and Machine Learning: Behavior analytics was increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to analyze vast datasets for patterns and anomalies. This helped organizations better understand user behavior, detect threats, and make informed decisions. Focus on Cyber security: Behavior analytics was being used extensively in the cyber security domain. By monitoring user and entity behavior, organizations could identify suspicious activities, insider threats, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). The demand for robust cyber security solutions was driving market growth. Cloud Adoption: As more organizations moved their operations to the cloud, behavior analytics solutions were being adapted to cloud environments. This shift allowed for better scalability, flexibility, and accessibility of behavior analytics tools.

Analyst View –

Behavior analytics leverages AI and ML algorithms to detect subtle and evolving threats that traditional security measures may miss. This capability is crucial as cybercriminals continuously develop new attack techniques. Insider threats, whether intentional or unintentional, pose a significant risk to organizations. Behavior analytics helps identify abnormal user behavior patterns, enabling early detection of insider threats.

Behavior Analytics Market – Regional Analysis

North America : North America, particularly the United States, was a significant hub for the behavior analytics market. The region's dominance was attributed to the presence of several key players in the industry and the high adoption of advanced technologies. The emphasis on cyber security and compliance requirements, driven by regulations like GDPR and CCPA, fueled the growth of behavior analytics solutions. Additionally, the region's large enterprises and financial institutions were early adopters of behavior analytics to mitigate cyber threats.

Europe: Europe also exhibited substantial growth in the behavior analytics market. The implementation of data protection regulations like GDPR encouraged European organizations to invest in behavior analytics solutions for enhanced security and compliance. Major European countries, including the UK, Germany, and France, were actively adopting these solutions across various industries.

Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the market are focusing on product innovations and manufacturing technologies to widen their reach in emerging markets Some of the key manufacturers operating in the food safety testing market, as profiled in the study, are -

Balabit Corp.

Bay Dynamics

Bottomline Technologies

Cynet Security Ltd.

Dtex Systems

E8 Security Inc.

Exabeam Inc.

Fortscale Security Ltd.

Gurucul Solutions LLC

HP Enterprise

Threat Intelligence Market is estimated to be US$ 29.22 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.5%.

Behavioral Biometrics Market is estimated to be US$ 4.87 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.9%.

Customer Analytics Market is estimated to be US$ 54.59 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.1%.

