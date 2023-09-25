PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 25th September 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:

                        

 

 

 		Dividend Shares

Award Date: 25/09/2023

Allotment Price: £5.46		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 25/09/2023
Simon Coles543,364
Katy Wilde835,138
Alan Dale563,461
Benjamin Ford291,835
Nicholas Wiles271,739
Mark Latham191,246
Tanya Murphy211,343
Christopher Paul623,865
Antony Sappor322,036
Jo Toolan825,048
Stephen O’Neill11760
Anna Holness11760
Nick Williams191,228

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

 

PayPoint Plc           

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

http://corporate.paypoint.com/