PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 25th September 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:









Dividend Shares



Award Date: 25/09/2023



Allotment Price: £5.46 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 25/09/2023 Simon Coles 54 3,364 Katy Wilde 83 5,138 Alan Dale 56 3,461 Benjamin Ford 29 1,835 Nicholas Wiles 27 1,739 Mark Latham 19 1,246 Tanya Murphy 21 1,343 Christopher Paul 62 3,865 Antony Sappor 32 2,036 Jo Toolan 82 5,048 Stephen O’Neill 11 760 Anna Holness 11 760 Nick Williams 19 1,228

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138