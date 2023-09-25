Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 25/09/23

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 19, 20, 21 and 22 September 2023.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 19 September 2023 FR0000120503 37,487 33.4437 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 20 September 2023 FR0000120503 62,513 33.9598 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 21 September 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 33.6621 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 22 September 2023 FR0000120503 41,735 33.3804 XPAR

