COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 18 and 22 September 2023

Paris, 25 September 2023 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2023-2024 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2022 Universal Registration Document.

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback Total 18/09/2023 21,000 12.9370 € 271,677 XPAR LTIP 500 12.9436 € 6,472 TQEX 3,000 12.9401 € 38,820 CCXE 500 12.9392 € 6,470 AQEU 25,000 12.9376 € 323,439 € Total 19/09/2023 17,000 12.9554 € 220,241 XPAR LTIP 500 12.9643 € 6,482 TQEX 7,000 12.9606 € 90,724 CCXE 500 12.9641 € 6,482 AQEU 25,000 12.9572 € 323,930 € Total 20/09/2023 18,100 12.9343 € 234,110 XPAR LTIP 500 12.9252 € 6,463 TQEX 5,900 12.9288 € 76,280 CCXE 500 12.9161 € 6,458 AQEU 25,000 12.9324 € 323,311 € Total 21/09/2023 18,097 12.8006 € 231,653 XPAR LTIP 500 12.7974 € 6,399 TQEX 5,903 12.8019 € 75,570 CCXE 500 12.7925 € 6,396 AQEU 25,000 12.8007 € 320,017 € Total 22/09/2023 18,529 12.7998 € 237,168 XPAR LTIP 500 12.7884 € 6,394 TQEX 5,471 12.7955 € 70,004 CCXE 500 12.7928 € 6,396 AQEU 25,000 12.7985 € 319,963 € Total 18/09/2023 - 22/09/2023 125,000 12.8853 € 1,610,660 € LTIP

The description of the share buyback programme is available on COFACE SA’s website: https://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023/2024

(subject to change)

9M-2023 results: 14 November 2023 (after market close)

Investor Day: 5 March 2024 (Paris)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2023 and our 2022 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









COFACE: FOR TRADE

With over 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance & risk management, and a recognized provider of Factoring, Debt Collection, Single Risk insurance, Bonding, and Information Services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients in 100 countries build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses. With Coface’s insight and advice, these companies can make informed decisions. The Group' solutions strengthen their ability to sell by providing them with reliable information on their commercial partners and protecting them against non-payment risks, both domestically and for export. In 2022, Coface employed ~4,720 people and registered a turnover of €1.81 billion.







www.coface.com







COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2023 under the number D.23-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.

Attachment