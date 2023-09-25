Annoucement of the completion of Societe Generale’s 440.5 million euros share buyback program for cancellation purpose

COMPLETION OF SOCIETE GENERALE’S 440.5 MILLION EUROS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR CANCELLATION PURPOSE

Regulated Information

Paris, 25 September 2023

Societe Generale announces the completion on 22 September 2023 of its share buyback program for cancellation purpose, which began on 7 August 2023.

17,777,697 Societe Generale ordinary shares have been purchased for a total amount of 440.5 million euros and will shortly be cancelled.

The description and weekly information on the shares acquired in the context of this share buyback program are available on the Societe Generale website Regulated Information - Societe Generale (societegenerale.com) and here below for the last buyback period.

The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild had temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of share buyback programs (outside the liquidity agreement):

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures)

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 18 to 22 September 2023

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 18/09/2023 FR0000130809 706 971 23,8875 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 18/09/2023 FR0000130809 368 415 23,8862 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 18/09/2023 FR0000130809 57 366 23,9152 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 18/09/2023 FR0000130809 51 938 23,8938 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19/09/2023 FR0000130809 966 500 23,0019 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19/09/2023 FR0000130809 504 789 23,0024 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19/09/2023 FR0000130809 85 084 22,9980 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 19/09/2023 FR0000130809 67 260 23,0052 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20/09/2023 FR0000130809 1 054 724 23,6885 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20/09/2023 FR0000130809 544 757 23,6979 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20/09/2023 FR0000130809 98 373 23,6876 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 20/09/2023 FR0000130809 73 544 23,6980 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21/09/2023 FR0000130809 1 110 599 23,4325 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21/09/2023 FR0000130809 578 224 23,4302 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21/09/2023 FR0000130809 105 729 23,4288 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 21/09/2023 FR0000130809 78 991 23,4293 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 22/09/2023 FR0000130809 670 341 23,1602 XPAR TOTAL 7 123 605 23,4488

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: Regulated information and other important information

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with 117,000 employees serving 25 million clients in more than 60 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for nearly 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail Banking , with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital Bank Boursorama.

, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital Bank Boursorama. Global Banking and Investor Solutions , a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in Equity Derivatives, Structured Finance and ESG.

, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in Equity Derivatives, Structured Finance and ESG. International Retail, Mobility & Leasing Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), and ALD / LeasePlan, a global player in sustainable mobility.







Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

Attachment