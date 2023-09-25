CIRRO Fulfillment boosts capacity with two new fulfillment centers in the U.S. West and Mexico

RIALTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO Fulfillment, a leading e-commerce fulfillment service provider, marks a significant milestone in its 15-year journey with the opening of two new fulfillment centers in the U.S. West and Mexico. These expansions increase CIRRO Fulfillment’s total storage capacity in North America to over 7,500,000 sqft.



One new center, spanning 678,000 sqft, is situated in Rialto, California, adjacent to LAX, the fourth-largest U.S. airport. This facility offers both standard and customized e-commerce fulfillment and distribution services to the entire U.S. Just 100 km from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, it enjoys direct access to interstate highways.

In Atizapán de Zaragoza, Estado de México, CIRRO Fulfillment has established a 75,000 sqft center equipped with a 24/7 security system, offering standard warehousing and distribution services. It is only 15 minutes from the Amazon and Mercado warehouses, 30 minutes from Mexico City and 45 minutes from the airport AIFA by driving.

These new fulfillment centers boast three key strengths: first, their locations ensure proximity to major cities including California, Florida, New York, Chicago, Ontario, and Mexico City. Easy access to thriving e-commerce markets reduces delivery distances and time, saving costs for customers. Second, CIRRO Fulfillment operates a mature and reliable transportation network across North America, featuring self-owned truck fleets, dedicated drivers, and various vehicle sizes. This infrastructure guarantees swift turnaround times, with full-truck shipments delivered within 1–3 days and bulk shipments within 2–7 days. Finally, thanks to its hands-on experience in warehouse operations across North America, the CIRRO Fulfillment team brings a wealth of expertise to the table, guaranteeing seamless and highly efficient operations right from the start.

Ming Wang, Head of Sales at CIRRO Fulfillment N.A., emphasized the strategic timing of the openings: “The new fulfillment centers alleviate the burden on existing facilities, optimizing operational performance during peak seasons. In the long term, we can enhance customer satisfaction by providing more flexible options.”

CIRRO Fulfillment is a leading e-commerce fulfillment service provider that offers comprehensive, high-standard, and customized supply chain solutions, with a focus on warehouse and international logistics services. Currently, there are more than 4,000 active clients using our fulfillment service in over 80 fulfillment centers.

