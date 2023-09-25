Anti-Jamming Market is estimated to be US$ 10.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3% - By PMI

Covina, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are Anti-Jamming? How big is Anti-Jamming Market?

Anti-jamming, in the context of technology and communication, refers to the measures and techniques employed to prevent or mitigate interference or jamming of signals, data, or communication systems. Jamming is the intentional or unintentional disruption of wireless signals or communication channels, and it can have various motives, such as causing disruptions, maintaining privacy, or disrupting military or security communications.

The Anti-Jamming Market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing reliance on wireless communication technologies and the need to protect critical communication systems from jamming threats. As technology advances and threats evolve, the development and adoption of robust anti-jamming solutions will continue to be a priority for governments, industries, and organizations.

According to Prophecy Market Insights “Anti-Jamming Market accounted for US$ 4.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 10.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3%”

Recent Key Highlights in Anti-Jamming Market:

In October 2022, infiniDome, a leading provider of GPS protection technology, has released the newest product of their anti-jamming solutions featured at the AUSA expo. The GPSdome 2 is a lightweight, low-cost device that offers simultaneous dual frequency protection from three assault directions for both small- and large-scale applications.

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Cobham plc

InfiniDome Ltd.

Harris Corporation

BAE Systems plc

NovAtel, Inc.

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

Raytheon Company

u-blox Holding AG

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Mayflower Communications

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Receiver Type - Military, Government and Commercial Transportation), By Anti-Jamming Technique (into Nulling Technique, Civilian Techniques and Beam Steering Technique

By Application - Targeting, Flight Control, Casualty Evacuation, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Position, Navigation, & Timing Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Market Drivers:

The anti-jamming market is primarily driven by the increasing dependence on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) across various industries, rising threats of jamming and spoofing, ongoing military modernization efforts, expanding commercial applications, and continuous technological advancements in anti-jamming solutions.

Market Restraints:

Market restraints for anti-jamming technology include high upfront costs, complexity in implementation and maintenance, regulatory constraints, limited compatibility with existing equipment, potential for false positives, and concerns about energy consumption in certain applications.

Prophecy’s Analyst View on Anti-Jamming Market:

Defense forces are investing in advanced communication systems that are resistant to jamming, especially in the context of electronic warfare. Modern military operations heavily depend on secure and reliable communication, making anti-jamming technologies crucial. The use of GPS and navigation systems in both civilian and military sectors continues to grow. Anti-jamming solutions are essential to ensure the accuracy and reliability of GPS signals, especially in critical applications like autonomous vehicles and precision-guided munitions.

Emerging Trends and Innovations in Anti-Jamming Technology:

AI and Machine Learning Integration: The integration of AI and machine learning algorithms into anti-jamming systems enables adaptive and dynamic response to jamming threats, improving their effectiveness in countering evolving tactics. Multi-Frequency Solutions: Anti-jamming technology is moving towards multi-frequency solutions that can switch between different frequency bands, enhancing resilience against jamming attacks. Digital Beamforming: Digital beamforming techniques allow for precise signal focusing and interference nullification, ensuring reliable communication and navigation even in the presence of jamming sources. Quantum-Secure Encryption: To address quantum computing threats, anti-jamming systems are exploring quantum-secure encryption methods to safeguard transmitted data. Integration with Navigation and Communication Systems: Anti-jamming solutions are increasingly being integrated directly into devices like GNSS receivers and radios, streamlining protection and reducing external equipment requirements.

Geopolitical Instability Impacting the Anti-Jamming Market:

Geopolitical instability can significantly impact the Anti-Jamming Market. It often leads to increased defense spending, export restrictions, and regional security concerns that drive demand for anti-jamming solutions. Additionally, alliances and partnerships, supply chain disruptions, and shifts in the threat landscape can affect market dynamics. Geopolitical events also create both challenges and opportunities for technology providers, influencing product development and market volatility. Businesses must closely monitor these geopolitical factors to adapt and navigate effectively in the anti-jamming market.

Key Questions of Research Report:

