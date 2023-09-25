TANDEM DIABETES CARE, INC. (NASDAQ: TNDM) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (“Tandem” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TNDM) between August 3, 2022 and November 2, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 7, 2023 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Tandem is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of consumer technologies and software for at-home diabetes care. The Company’s flagship product is the “t:slim X3,” an at-home insulin pump approved by the FDA. The Company also produces web-based applications which assist users in monitoring and treating diabetes.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants projected Tandem’s estimated annual 2022 sales “in the range of $835 million to $845 million, which represents an annual growth of 19 percent to 20 percent compared to 2021.” Plaintiff alleges that these statements were materially misleading and concealed material adverse facts.

On November 2, 2022, Tandem, in an investment call and Form 8-K filing, revised its 2022 forecast downward substantially, to $800 to $805 million. Reasons stated for the scale-back included increased competition in the diabetes care sector, complications due to the COVID pandemic, and macroeconomic factors such as inflation.

On this news, Tandem’s common stock fell $14.57 per share, or approximately 28.37%, to close at $36.77 per share on November 3, 2022.

