RegEd Recognized as a Top Innovator in the InsurTech Sector as a Member of the 2023 InsurTech100

Raleigh, NC, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, a leading provider of compliance and credentialing solutions for the insurance industry, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2023 InsurTech100 list. This annual ranking, published by specialist research firm FinTech Global, highlights the most innovative and transformative technology companies reshaping the insurance sector.

In an era marked by rapid digital transformation and evolving customer expectations, insurance firms face an ongoing struggle to modernize their services. InsurTech companies have emerged as vital partners, providing groundbreaking solutions to meet these challenges head-on.

"We're honored to be named one of the world's most innovative InsurTech companies by FinTech Global," said Frank Brienzi, CEO of RegEd. "For more than 20 years, RegEd has delivered technology innovations that fully automate and streamline producer management, including onboarding, licensing, registration and data maintenance, ensuring that insurance producers can place business immediately and compliantly, a key competitive advantage in today’s market. This recognition underscores our dedication to innovation and the exceptional value we've consistently brought to the insurance industry."

According to FinTech Global, experts predict the sector is set to soar at a CAGR of 32.7%, estimating its worth to be $159bn by 2030. This competitive landscape meant this year’s battle to earn a spot amongst the 100 InsurTech visionaries was intense. A select group of analysts and industry experts sifted through a comprehensive list of over 1,900 contenders presented by FinTech Global. They sought to highlight the solutions every leader in insurance needs to know about in 2023.

Richard Sachar, Director of FinTech Global, commented, “The widespread availability of generative AI capabilities has opened the doors for even greater innovation within insurance. We’re entering a new wave of digitalisation and insurance firms need to be prepared. The InsurTech100 will help top-level insurance executives in discerning the tech pioneers revolutionising key areas like underwriting, pricing, distribution, and data analytics."

A full list of the InsurTech100 for 2023 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.TheInsurTech100.com.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech and InsurTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit https://www.reged.com.

About the InsurTech100 and FinTech Global

The InsurTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative InsurTech companies selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts. These are the companies every leader in the insurance industry needs to know about as they consider and develop their digital transformation strategies.

FinTech Global is the world’s leading provider of FinTech information services, B2B media products and industry events. We inform, promote and connect FinTech buyers, sellers, investors and innovators worldwide. We serve a network of over 300,000 FinTech professionals from market-leading organisations.