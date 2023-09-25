Industrial Gear Market is Predicted to Witness a Value of US$ 111.4 Billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial gear market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, a valuation of US$ 111.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for industrial gear is expected to close at US$ 79.1 billion.



Industrial gear finds application in a wide range of heavy industries and manufacturing industries due to its capability of reducing mechanical work in various processes and operations.

Rising net income in developing economies has encouraged several industries to extend their facilities to meet the demand of consumers. These industries include textile, oil & gas, pulp & paper, and food & beverages.

Growth of end-use industries, along with increasing adoption of industrial automation at the global level is likely to fuel the growth of the industrial gear market in the upcoming years.

The industrial sector majorly prefers spur, helical, and internal gear. These products can work in parallel axes, which improves their acceptance in various end-use applications.

Aerospace and defense applications, such as aircraft engines, missile systems, and naval vessels, require high-performance gears. Ongoing defense modernization programs and the growth of commercial aviation contribute to industrial gear demand. The rising shift toward renewable energy sources globally contributes to the growth of the industrial gear market.

Market Snapshot:

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the industrial gear market was valued at US$ 75.4 billion

By application, the industrial gear segment enjoys high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the bevel gear segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on end-users, the commercial segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Industrial Gear Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Ongoing advancements in gear design, materials, and manufacturing techniques improve gear performance, durability, and efficiency, making them more attractive to industries.

Continuous innovation in gear technology, including lightweight materials, advanced coatings, and precision manufacturing, enhances gear performance and expands their application areas.

Industrial Gear Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to accumulate the highest share in the industrial gear market. The adoption of advanced technology in the sectors of mining, industrial machinery, power plants, and oilfields is likely to gain demand for industrial gear in the near future. The growing manufacturing and construction sectors in countries like China and India contribute to the demand for industrial gear.

North America to dominate the industrial gear market owing to the strong demand from the manufacturing, aerospace, and defense sectors. The country's shale gas exploration also drives demand for gears in the oil and gas industry.

Competitive Landscape

The global industrial gear market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global industrial gear market report:

Key Developments in the Industrial Gear Market

Siemens has been focusing on Industry 4.0 and digitalization in the industrial gear sector. They have introduced smart gear solutions equipped with sensors and data analytics to monitor gear performance and predict maintenance needs, improving equipment reliability and reducing downtime.

has been focusing on Industry 4.0 and digitalization in the industrial gear sector. They have introduced smart gear solutions equipped with sensors and data analytics to monitor gear performance and predict maintenance needs, improving equipment reliability and reducing downtime. ABB has been investing in the development of advanced gear technologies for various industrial applications. They have introduced highly efficient and compact gear solutions for robotics and automation, catering to the growing demand for precision and energy efficiency.

has been investing in the development of advanced gear technologies for various industrial applications. They have introduced highly efficient and compact gear solutions for robotics and automation, catering to the growing demand for precision and energy efficiency. Sumitomo has been engaged in the development of energy-efficient gears for industrial equipment, such as conveyors, crushers, and agitators. They have also introduced gear solutions for renewable energy applications like wind turbines.



Industrial Gear Market – Key Segments

Product Type

Spur Gear

Planetary Gear

Helical Gear

Rack and Pinion Gear

Worm Gear

Bevel Gear

Others



Application

Oilfield Equipment

Mining Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Power Plants

Construction Machinery

Others

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



