Global Allulose Market Size to Surpass USD 17 Billion Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% | Shaping the Future of Sweeteners

New York, NY, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Allulose Market By Type (Powder, Crystal, And Liquid), By End-User (Food, Beverages, Retail, Pharmaceuticals, Households, And Food Service Providers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Allulose Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 10 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 17 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What is Allulose? How big is the Allulose Industry?

Report Overview:

The global allulose market size was evaluated at $10 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $17 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 4.7% between 2023 and 2030.

A monosaccharide that is low in energy, allulose is a sweetener. In addition, it has almost the same proportion of sweet as sucrose, which is about 70%. It is thought to be a healthy component due to its high antioxidant content and numerous health benefits, such as the ability to reduce hypoglycemia levels and insulin resistance, amongst other advantages. It is extremely similar to sugar in terms of look, textures, and taste; yet, the product in question contains a different quantity of calories than sugar does. In some circles, it is also referred to as D-allulose or D-psicose. In addition to this, commercial manufacturers in the food and beverage industry make extensive use of allulose in their products. These days, allulose is made in large quantities from corn.

However, companies that prepare food are beginning to use allulose, a low-calorie sweetener, in baked goods, ice cream, yogurt, beverages, and other high-calorie things like they have in the past. In order to keep the overall sweetness of vitamin supplements and cough syrups consistent, allulose is frequently used in their production. In addition to this, the expanding movement toward detoxifying all over the world has emerged as a primary reason that is contributing to the rise in sales of allulose. People are making it part of their morning routine to take in allulose in order to cleanse their bodies of toxins and improve the functions of their livers and digestive systems. Additionally, an increasing number of consumers are switching to a plant-based diet, which is projected to significantly increase the acceptance rate of allulose across the world.

Global Allulose Market: Growth Factors

The global allulose market is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the increasing consumer preference for natural, low-calorie food options worldwide. This shift in consumer choices is expected to reshape the landscape of the allulose market on a global scale. Allulose, with its diverse applications in therapeutic foods like weight management and diabetic-friendly products, is poised to experience substantial growth in the coming years.

Moreover, the rise in health concerns related to high-calorie products and the growing awareness of the adverse effects of synthetic sweeteners are driving the demand for allulose across the globe. As health-conscious individuals and fitness enthusiasts seek healthier sugar alternatives, the demand for allulose continues to surge. Obesity, in particular, has emerged as a major concern, further bolstering the market's growth.

In addition to consumer preferences, allulose is gaining traction among health professionals and dietitians who advocate for replacing traditional sugar with this natural sweetener. This endorsement has encouraged consumers to incorporate allulose into their daily sugar intake, contributing to the global demand for allulose.

Furthermore, the influence of allulose is prompting a broader acceptance of natural sugar alternatives among consumers. The introduction of new products is expected to play a pivotal role in driving global market revenues. For instance, in June 2023, Liquid I.V. expanded its product range with the launch of a sugar-free hydration multiplier containing allulose, a move poised to further elevate global market trends.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 17 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.7% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Tate & Lyle, Quest Nutrition, McNeil Nutritionals, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, CJ CheilJedang, Cargill, Incorporated, Bonumose LLC, Apura Ingredients, Anderson Global Group., and others. Key Segment By Type, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Allulose Market: Segmentation Analysis

The allulose market on a global scale can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region.

The global market for allulose can be broken down into three different sectors according on its form: powder, crystal, and liquid. In addition, the powder category, which accounted for almost 60 percent of the total revenue share of the global market in 2022, is anticipated to record the highest CAGR over the course of the following years. It is possible that an increase in demand and sales of the product in comparison to sales of other types, as well as the convenience and easy availability, would be responsible for the expansion of the category within the predicted timeframe.

On the basis of the end-user, the worldwide allulose market is segmented into the following categories: food and beverages; retail; pharmaceuticals; household and food service providers; and households. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the beverage sector, which accounted for a significant portion of the global industry's revenue share in 2022, will predominate the global industry during the course of the analysis timeframe. The segmental expansion during the course of the evaluation period can be contingent on the rising demand for healthy beverages that use sugar substitutes.

The global Allulose market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Powder

Crystal

Liquid

By End-User

Food

Beverage

Retail

Pharmaceuticals

Households

Food Service Providers

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Allulose market include -

Tate & Lyle

Quest Nutrition

McNeil Nutritionals

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

CJ CheilJedang

Cargill

Incorporated

Bonumose LLC

Apura Ingredients

Anderson Global Group.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Allulose market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.7% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Allulose market size was valued at around US$ 10 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 17 billion by 2030.

The global allulose market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to growing consumer preference for natural and low-calorie food items all around the world.

In terms of type, the powder segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on end-user, the beverages segment is expected to dominate the segmental growth over the assessment timeline.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific allulose industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Allulose industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Allulose Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Allulose Industry?

What segments does the Allulose Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Allulose Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By End-User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is projected to maintain global market domination over the assessment period

North America, which contributed about two-thirds of the global allulose market revenue in 2022, is projected to dominate the global market in the upcoming years. The growth of the market in the region can be credited to the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes in the region. Also, the presence of prominent market leaders in the region will further accentuate the growth of the regional market. Surging demand from the growing population regarding the variations in flavor is further creating several lucrative growth opportunities in the regional market.

Asia-Pacific allulose industry is set to register the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years due to the growing usage of allulose in confectionery and bakery products in growing economies like India. Furthermore, the growing disposable income of the people is likely to further fuel the demand for premium and organic natural sugar products like allulose. Furthermore, the growing urbanization and rising living standards of the people will also propel the growth of the regional industry.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



