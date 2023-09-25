PVC Waterstop Market – Rising Industrialization and Commercial Construction to boost the market growth-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) waterstop is a specialized construction material used in civil engineering and construction projects to effectively seal and waterproof joints and expansion joints in concrete structures. It is designed to prevent the passage of water, liquids, and other fluids through construction joints, thereby ensuring the integrity and durability of concrete structures.

Increasing investments in infrastructure development, including water-related projects, are driving the demand for PVC Waterstop Market to ensure water-tightness and structural integrity. Rapid urbanization and population growth are leading to the construction of new buildings and infrastructure, creating opportunities for PVC waterstop applications.

Key Highlights –

In January 2023, Kryton launched a New Waterstop “Krytonite RP” for Rainy Environments. This new blue waterstop, Krytonite RP, was created to swell more slowly and with less expansion than the original KrytoniteTM Swelling Waterstop product. Additionally, Krytonite RP outperforms other bentonite, polyvinyl chloride, and non-bentonite waterstops available on the market. It may swell up to 500% larger in clean water and 400% larger in concrete water, which is more than the capacity of rival products, according to testing.

Key players in the PVC waterstop market include,

Trelleborg Ridderkerk BV

Henry Company

Krystol Group

Emagineered Solutions Inc.

Foshan Nanhai Fufujing Plastic Hardware Company Limited.

BoMetals, Inc.

Greenstreak group, Inc.

Visqueen Building Products

Hengshui Jingtong Rubber Co., Ltd.

Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd.

Analyst View –

Growing concerns about water conservation and effective water management drive the use of PVC waterstops to prevent water wastage and leakage. Ongoing advancements in PVC waterstop materials and designs enhance their performance and adaptability to different construction scenarios.

The PVC waterstop market, which primarily deals with products used in construction to prevent the passage of water through joints in concrete structures, faces a mix of challenges and opportunities. Here are some key factors to consider:

Opportunities:

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: Increasing urbanization and infrastructure development in many regions drive the demand for construction materials like PVC waterstops. Growing populations necessitate the construction of buildings, bridges, tunnels, and other structures, which require effective waterproofing solutions.

Repair and Rehabilitation of Aging Infrastructure: Many countries are investing in the repair and rehabilitation of aging infrastructure, including dams, reservoirs, and wastewater treatment facilities. This presents an opportunity for the PVC waterstop market, as these projects often require waterproofing solutions.

Customization and Innovation: Manufacturers can differentiate themselves by offering customized PVC waterstop solutions tailored to specific project requirements. Innovations in PVC formulation, design, and installation techniques can provide a competitive edge.

Global Expansion: Expanding into new geographic markets with growing construction sectors can open up new opportunities for PVC waterstop manufacturers. Emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and South America, for example, are experiencing significant construction booms.

Sustainability Initiatives: As sustainability becomes a more prominent concern, PVC waterstop manufacturers can explore eco-friendly alternatives or invest in recycling and waste reduction initiatives to align with market trends.

Government Regulations: Government regulations aimed at improving building safety and durability may mandate the use of high-quality waterproofing solutions, creating a consistent demand for PVC waterstops that meet these standards.

Challenges:

Environmental Concerns: The production and disposal of PVC materials raise environmental concerns due to the use of chlorine and the release of harmful chemicals during manufacturing. Increasing environmental regulations and consumer demand for sustainable products may challenge the PVC waterstop market.

Competition from Alternative Materials: PVC waterstops face competition from alternative materials like rubber, thermoplastic elastomers, and bentonite-based waterstops. These materials may offer better environmental profiles or performance characteristics, posing a competitive challenge to PVC.

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: The price of PVC resin can be volatile, which affects the cost of manufacturing PVC waterstops. Price fluctuations in raw materials can impact the profitability of manufacturers and pricing for customers.

