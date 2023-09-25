Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market is estimated to be US$ 14.0 billion by 2032; Rising Awareness and Education Campaigns of Cervical Cancer Diagnostic to boost the market growth - By PMI

Covina, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cervical cancer occurs when cell in the lower part of the uterus that connects to vagina becomes abnormal, where small changes in DNA multiplies the cells coupled with accumulation of cells called as tumors. Infection with HPV (human papillomavirus) in an individual from long-lasting period have become the major cause of cervical cancer.

The screening test which includes, HPV DNA test used in testing cells from cervix for HPV infection while Pap test is used to detect cancer cells in cervix. Growing prevalence of cervical cancer disease across globe has contributed in market growth. Further, rising awareness among individual about cervical cancer and growing demand for cervical cancer diagnostic equipment has driven the market growth. Presence of major players and new launched innovative diagnostic product is expected to fruitful the demand for Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing market growth.

Key Highlights:

In June 2022, Roche launched new HPV (human papillomavirus) self-sampling solution to expand its cervical cancer screening options in market. The new developed Roche’s ‘Cobas’ HPV test help in enabling patient to collect sample for HPV screening at healthcare facility. The ‘Cobas’ HPV test is FDA registered and clinically validated to identify DNA of HPV genotypes.

Analyst View:

Technological advancement and launch of innovative diagnostic equipment has become a leading factor in target market growth. Imaging tests shows exact location and size of cervical cancer while special scopes are used to examine bladder and rectum which is likely to propel market growth. Growing strategic acquisitions & partnerships and improved healthcare organizations has powered the demand for Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing market growth over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Type : Pap Testing, HPV Testing, Colposcopy, and Cervical Biopsies

By Application : Hospitals, Cancer Palliative care clinics, Diagnostic centers, and Pharmacies Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Advaxis Immunotherapies

Bionor Pharma

Dendreon Corporation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

ISA Pharmaceuticals

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Profectus Bioscience

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market key questions:

What is the current global market size for cervical cancer diagnostic testing, and what is the projected growth rate over the next few years? What are the key trends and drivers shaping the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market? How does the prevalence of cervical cancer vary across different regions and populations, and how does this impact the demand for diagnostic tests? What are the primary diagnostic methods and technologies used in cervical cancer screening, and how are they evolving? How are advancements in molecular biology and genomics influencing the development of more accurate and personalized cervical cancer diagnostic tests? What role do HPV (human papillomavirus) tests play in cervical cancer screening, and how are they integrated into screening programs? How are government policies and healthcare guidelines influencing cervical cancer screening and diagnostic testing practices? Who are the key players in the cervical cancer diagnostic testing market, and what are their strategies for market growth and product development? What are the challenges associated with access to cervical cancer diagnostic testing, particularly in underserved or low-resource settings? How is telemedicine and remote testing contributing to the accessibility and reach of cervical cancer screening and diagnosis? What are the ethical and privacy considerations related to the collection and use of cervical cancer screening data? How are patient education and awareness campaigns impacting cervical cancer screening rates and early detection? What are the economic implications of cervical cancer diagnostic testing for healthcare systems and patients?

Conclusion:

The cervical cancer diagnostic testing market is a critical component of the healthcare industry, playing a pivotal role in the early detection and prevention of cervical cancer.

