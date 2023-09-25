Vaccine Adjuvant Market is estimated to be US$ 2.0 billion by 2032; Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Fuel the Market Growth - By PMI

Covina, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market overview:

Adjuvant is formulated as a part of vaccine to induce protection against infection in human beings. Adjuvant has become an important ingredient to be used in some vaccines which help in creating stronger immune response in an individual receiving the vaccine.

Growing prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), HPV (Human Papillomavirus), tuberculosis and caner diseases has given positive impact on target market growth. Further, rising use of synthetic & recombinant vaccines and ongoing clinical trials in development of vaccines is anticipated to accelerate the demand for Vaccine Adjuvant market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In April 2023, new ‘R21/Matrix-M’ malaria vaccine developed by University of Oxford and manufactured by Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.(SIIPL), with leveraging adjuvant technology of Novavax’s has received licensed with regulatory clearance for its use in Ghana by Food and Drugs Authority (FDA Ghana).

Analyst View:

Growing prevalence of diseases across globe has become a leading factor in target market growth. Further, increased favorable government policies for immunization of an individual against serious diseases across globe is likely to propel market growth. Furthermore, presence of major players and continuous research & development activities in developed countries is expected to fruitful the demand for Vaccine Adjuvant market growth in coming years.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Product Type : Particulate Adjuvants, Emulsion Adjuvants, Pathogen Adjuvants, Combination Adjuvants, and Other Adjuvants

By Route of Administration : Oral, Intranasal, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Intradermal, and Others

By Disease Type : Cancer, Infectious Disease, and Others

By Application : Research, Commercial, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

SEPPIC Inc.

Novavax

Hayashibara

SPI Pharma Inc

Invivogen

Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc.

MPV Technologies

OZ Biosciences

Agenus,Inc.

Brenntag Biosector

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. Inc.

Sigma Aldrich

Adjuatis

Vaxliant

Adjuvance Technologies, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Puma Biotechnology

Tj Kaiwei

Zhouyue

Aphios

CSL Limited.

What are the potential future trends and opportunities in the vaccine adjuvant market, including the development of adjuvants for specific populations or age groups?

Tailored Adjuvants for Specific Pathogens: Researchers are increasingly focused on developing adjuvants tailored to specific pathogens. This approach allows for the optimization of immune responses against particular diseases, such as adjuvants designed specifically for novel coronaviruses or emerging infectious diseases.

Age-specific vaccine adjuvants are gaining attention, especially in the context of pediatric and elderly populations. Adjuvants that enhance immune responses in children or boost waning immunity in older adults can lead to more effective vaccines for these age groups.

Age-specific vaccine adjuvants are gaining attention, especially in the context of pediatric and elderly populations. Adjuvants that enhance immune responses in children or boost waning immunity in older adults can lead to more effective vaccines for these age groups. Therapeutic Vaccine Adjuvants: While preventive vaccines have traditionally been the focus, therapeutic vaccines for conditions like cancer and allergies are gaining traction. Adjuvants that stimulate targeted immune responses against these diseases offer significant potential for therapeutic interventions.

While preventive vaccines have traditionally been the focus, therapeutic vaccines for conditions like cancer and allergies are gaining traction. Adjuvants that stimulate targeted immune responses against these diseases offer significant potential for therapeutic interventions. Adjuvants for mRNA and DNA Vaccines: The development of mRNA and DNA vaccines has garnered substantial interest, and adjuvants designed to enhance the efficacy of these novel vaccine platforms are in high demand. Adjuvants may play a crucial role in optimizing the immune response generated by these vaccines.

The development of mRNA and DNA vaccines has garnered substantial interest, and adjuvants designed to enhance the efficacy of these novel vaccine platforms are in high demand. Adjuvants may play a crucial role in optimizing the immune response generated by these vaccines. Personalized Medicine Approaches: Advancements in personalized medicine and immunotherapy are leading to the exploration of personalized vaccine adjuvants. These adjuvants could be customized based on an individual's genetic makeup and immune profile, potentially revolutionizing vaccine responses.

Key questions of Vaccine Adjuvant Market:

What is the current global market size of vaccine adjuvants, and what is the projected growth rate over the next few years?

What are the different types of vaccine adjuvants available in the market, and how do they enhance the immune response to vaccines?

How are advancements in vaccine development and research driving the demand for novel and more effective adjuvants?

What are the key regulatory considerations and approvals necessary for vaccine adjuvants, and how do they impact market entry?

Which vaccines and vaccine candidates are utilizing adjuvants, and what are the specific indications they target?

How do vaccine adjuvants contribute to improving vaccine efficacy, durability of protection, and overall vaccine safety?

What are the primary challenges associated with the development and commercialization of vaccine adjuvants?

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the vaccine adjuvant market is a vital component of modern healthcare, playing a pivotal role in enhancing the efficacy and effectiveness of vaccines.

