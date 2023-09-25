Flash News: OKX to List Wall Street Memes Coin (WSM) on its Spot Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 25, 2023.



OKX to List Wall Street Memes Coin (WSM) on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will list the Wall Street Memes coin (WSM) on its spot market on September 26 at 10:00 (UTC). With this addition, OKX users will be able to trade WSM against USDT via the WSM/USDT spot pair.

Deposits for WSM were enabled today at 18:00 (UTC), while withdrawals for the token will be enabled at 10:00 (UTC) on September 27.

WSM is the memecoin that fuels Wall Street Memes, a decentralized meme platform that is built on the Ethereum blockchain. Wall Street Memes enables creators to create and sell memes, and collectors to buy and sell memes. WSM is an ERC-20 token that can be used to buy and sell memes on the Wall Street Memes platform, as well as to participate in its governance.

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.