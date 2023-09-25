Method Aesthetics Academy Welcomes New Trainer Jacqueline McFadden

Pensacola, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pensacola, Florida -

Pensacola, FL, — Method Aesthetics Academy has announced that Jacqueline McFadden, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, will be joining their team of expert trainers. Experienced as a Registered Nurse and Family Nurse Practitioner, Jacqueline’s addition to the duo, comprised of Brittany Perez and Katie Reber, will allow Method Aesthetics Academy to accommodate more students and expand their training and course offerings based on their various areas of expertise.

"I’m joining Method Aesthetics Academy with over 15 years of experience as a Registered Nurse and Family Nurse Practitioner,” said McFadden. “I've worked in many different areas of the healthcare industry, including emergency medicine, immediate care, and internal medicine, not to mention my experience working in the aesthetics industry. I’ve been an aesthetic cosmetic injector for several years, and have honed my expertise in using dermal fillers, neurotoxins, facial procedures, microneedling, medical grade skin care products, and Kybella."

Part of McFadden’s interest in aesthetic medicine was spurred by the positive feelings she felt while helping clients boost their confidence and enhance their natural beauty, something that aligns perfectly with the philosophy at Method Aesthetics Academy. She studied nursing at Belmont University in Nashville, TN, graduating in 2004. She later worked at Vanderbilt Pediatric ER, where she discovered her passion for connecting with patients and their families. She then returned to Belmont University to work on her master’s degree, where she graduated with honors as a Board-Certified family nurse practitioner. Along with Method, she currently works at Vanderbilt University and Invigorate Health in Tennessee. She’s also working on opening a new aesthetics location in Clarksville, TN.

"The one thing I love most about this industry is the fact that it’s always advancing, and new techniques are always just around the corner,” continued McFadden. “I love to be able to share this with my students, knowing they have the most up-to-date techniques in their back pockets. I also love the lifelong bond and connection you build not only with your patients, but also fellow injectors. They always say nurses tend to ‘eat their young,’ but I’m here to do everything I can to break that mentality. Learning should be powerful, fun, engaging, enjoyable and energetic."

McFadden’s teaching philosophy fits in perfectly with the pedagogical philosophy at Method Aesthetics Academy, which emphasizes individual, hands-on learning. She aims to provide an interactive teaching environment where students are comfortable yet challenged to become the best injectors they can be.

“The key to injecting is learning a variety of techniques, making them unique to your own style, and above all else, maintaining the upmost safety. The goal is to have fun, learn all that you can and connect with fellow injectors ... but always remember, safety first,” said McFadden.

Method Aesthetics Academy is a Pensacola-based training school for current and future practitioners within the aesthetics field. Open to those with medical degrees, courses range from introductory basics to cutting-edge techniques utilizing innovative technology. Run by Brittany Perez and Katie Reber, the experienced duo emphasizes the important nature of hands-on experience, individualized training and instruction, and ongoing mentorship within the field. Graduates of the courses keep in touch with each other via online mentorship groups, with the school also providing lessons on business acumen to help prepare the next generation of students for what the ever-growing aesthetics industry brings.

