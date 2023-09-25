Global Dehydrated Vegetables Market Poised to Exceed US$ 169.7 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.0%, Elevating Food Sustainability and Convenience! Persistence Market Research

New York, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dehydrated vegetables market is expected to grow from US$ 78.6 billion in 2023 to US$ 169.7 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 8.0%. Dehydrated vegetables are vegetables that have been dried to remove moisture.



This process extends the shelf life of the vegetables and makes them easier to transport and store. Dehydrated vegetables are used in a variety of food products, including soups, stews, sauces, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals.

Introduction

The global dehydrated vegetables market is a significant segment of the food and beverage industry, offering a convenient and versatile solution for preserving vegetables while retaining their essential nutrients and flavors.

Dehydrated vegetables have a longer shelf life and are widely used in various food applications, including soups, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals. This comprehensive research report provides a detailed analysis of the global dehydrated vegetables market, encompassing its market dynamics, growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects.

Market Overview

Dehydrated vegetables are vegetables from which the moisture content has been removed through drying methods such as air drying, freeze drying, or sun drying. This process results in lightweight, shelf-stable products that are easy to store, transport, and use in various culinary applications. Dehydrated vegetables are a convenient alternative to fresh vegetables, particularly in situations where refrigeration is limited or where an extended shelf life is desired.

The growth of the dehydrated vegetables market is being driven by a number of factors, including:

Increasing demand for convenient food products : Consumers are increasingly demanding convenient food products that are easy to prepare and have a long shelf life. Dehydrated vegetables fit this need perfectly.

: Consumers are increasingly demanding convenient food products that are easy to prepare and have a long shelf life. Dehydrated vegetables fit this need perfectly. Growing popularity of plant-based diets : The popularity of plant-based diets is growing rapidly, and dehydrated vegetables are a popular choice for vegans and vegetarians.

: The popularity of plant-based diets is growing rapidly, and dehydrated vegetables are a popular choice for vegans and vegetarians. Rising disposable incomes: Rising disposable incomes in developing countries are leading to increased spending on food products, including dehydrated vegetables.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for dehydrated vegetables, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period, due to its growing population and rising disposable incomes.

Market Dynamics

Several key dynamics influence the global dehydrated vegetables market:

Food Preservation and Waste Reduction : Dehydrated vegetables help reduce food waste by extending the shelf life of vegetables and preventing spoilage.

: Dehydrated vegetables help reduce food waste by extending the shelf life of vegetables and preventing spoilage. Nutritional Retention : The dehydration process retains a significant portion of the vegetables' original nutritional content, making them an attractive option for health-conscious consumers.

: The dehydration process retains a significant portion of the vegetables' original nutritional content, making them an attractive option for health-conscious consumers. Food Processing and Manufacturing : The food processing and manufacturing industry relies on dehydrated vegetables as ingredients in a wide range of products.

: The food processing and manufacturing industry relies on dehydrated vegetables as ingredients in a wide range of products. Global Supply Chain: The global nature of the dehydrated vegetables market allows for the availability of a variety of vegetables year-round.

Competitive Landscape

The global dehydrated vegetables market features both established players and regional manufacturers.

Key market players includes-

Olam International

Naturex S.A.

Symrise AG

Mercer Foods, LLC

BC Foods, Inc.

Harmony House Foods, Inc

Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd

Real Dehydrated Pvt Ltd

Green Rootz

Silva International, Inc

Van Drunen Farms and many more

Competition centers on product quality, sourcing, and innovation in dehydration methods.

Recent Developments

Here are some recent developments of companies in the dehydrated vegetables market:

September: 2023- Sow Good Inc., a US-based company, launched a new line of freeze-dried vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, and sweet potatoes. The company claims that its products retain over 97% of the nutrients found in fresh vegetables.

Sow Good Inc., a US-based company, launched a new line of freeze-dried vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, and sweet potatoes. The company claims that its products retain over 97% of the nutrients found in fresh vegetables. August: 2023- Ingredion Inc., a US-based food ingredients company, acquired Kerr Concentrates, a Canadian manufacturer of dehydrated fruits and vegetables. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Ingredion's position in the dehydrated vegetables market.

Ingredion Inc., a US-based food ingredients company, acquired Kerr Concentrates, a Canadian manufacturer of dehydrated fruits and vegetables. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Ingredion's position in the dehydrated vegetables market. July: 2023 - Olam International Limited, a Singapore-based food and agri-business company, announced that it is investing in a new dehydrated vegetables facility in India. The facility is expected to be operational in 2024 and will produce a variety of dehydrated vegetables, including onions, garlic, and potatoes.

Olam International Limited, a Singapore-based food and agri-business company, announced that it is investing in a new dehydrated vegetables facility in India. The facility is expected to be operational in 2024 and will produce a variety of dehydrated vegetables, including onions, garlic, and potatoes. December: 2022 - Anuha Food Products (AFPPL), an Indian food processing startup, launched a range of ready-to-cook (RTC) products under its dehydrated gluten-free F&B brand Zilli. The product range includes dry onion flakes and garlic cloves with no preservatives.

Market Segmentation

The global dehydrated vegetables market can be segmented based on type, drying method, application, and region:

Type : Segments include tomatoes, onions, carrots, potatoes, and more.

Segments include tomatoes, onions, carrots, potatoes, and more. Drying Method : Categories encompass air drying, freeze drying, vacuum drying, and others.

Categories encompass air drying, freeze drying, vacuum drying, and others. Application : Applications include snacks, soups, ready-to-eat meals, and food processing.

Applications include snacks, soups, ready-to-eat meals, and food processing. Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East

Market Trends

Some of the key trends in the global dehydrated vegetables market include:

Growing demand for organic dehydrated vegetables: Consumers are increasingly demanding organic food products, and this trend is also extending to the dehydrated vegetables market.

Consumers are increasingly demanding organic food products, and this trend is also extending to the dehydrated vegetables market. Rising demand for dehydrated vegetables in developing countries: The demand for dehydrated vegetables is growing rapidly in developing countries, due to their convenience, affordability, and long shelf life.

The demand for dehydrated vegetables is growing rapidly in developing countries, due to their convenience, affordability, and long shelf life. Growing popularity of new technologies for dehydrating vegetables: New technologies for dehydrating vegetables are emerging, which offer a number of advantages over traditional methods, such as improved quality and reduced processing time.

Market Challenges

Some of the challenges facing the global dehydrated vegetables market include:

Fluctuating prices of raw materials: The prices of raw materials used to produce dehydrated vegetables can fluctuate significantly, which can impact the profitability of market players.

The prices of raw materials used to produce dehydrated vegetables can fluctuate significantly, which can impact the profitability of market players. Stringent food safety regulations: The food safety regulations for dehydrated vegetables are stringent, which can increase the costs associated with production and compliance.

The food safety regulations for dehydrated vegetables are stringent, which can increase the costs associated with production and compliance. Competition from other food products: Dehydrated vegetables face competition from other food products, such as fresh vegetables and frozen vegetables.

About Persistence Market Research:

