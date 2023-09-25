Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market to Reach USD 3.90 Billion by 2032; Growing Preference for Non-Invasive Treatments to Propel Growth

Newark, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.73 Billion in 2022 anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market will reach USD 3.90 Billion by 2032. The market for anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery is growing as a result of factors such as rising obesity rates, the introduction of cutting-edge technological devices, the preference for non-invasive treatments, the availability of minimally invasive surgeries, strategic actions taken by key market players, and the simplicity with which products can be procured both online and offline.



Key Insight of the Anti-snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.44% over the projection period.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.44% over the forecast period. The increasing number of individuals with untreated snoring disorders and the growing awareness of this condition are contributing factors. Since obesity is more common overall in Asian nations, more than two-thirds of obese persons are also OSA sufferers. The demand for products in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to increase as disposable income levels rise.



The EPAP therapy devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.38% over the projected period in the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market.



The EPAP therapy devices segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.38% in the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market. Expiratory positive airway pressure, or EPAP, is a treatment method that uses pressure to keep the airway open until the subsequent inhalation. Keeping airways from closing during sleep enables proper breathing. Two valves on an EPAP machine cover the nostrils while the user sleeps. These valves restrict airflow and raise the airway's pressure sufficiently when the sleeper exhales to keep the airway open. Unlike conventional PAP procedures, nasal EPAP keeps the airway open while people sleep without a mask.



Over the projected period, the septoplasty segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.95% in the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market.



Over the forecasted period, the septoplasty segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.95% in the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market. A deviated nasal septum, which serves as the barrier separating the two nasal cavities, can be corrected surgically through a surgery known as a septoplasty. The septum must go through the nose's middle in ideal circumstances. Many people can benefit greatly from a small procedure called a septoplasty. The ability to breathe will improve because it opens up the nasal passages.



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 1.73 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 3.90 Billion CAGR 8.47% No. of Pages in Report 237 Segments Covered Device Type, Surgical Procedure Drivers Snoring and sleep disorders are becoming more common Opportunities Innovation in products and differentiation Restraints Surgery is very expensive

Market Dynamics



Driver: Snoring and sleep disorders are becoming more common



The growing prevalence of snoring and sleep-related issues, including sleep apnea, is one of the key reasons influencing the market for anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery. Due to factors like obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and an ageing population that all contribute to the rise in the prevalence of these disorders, there is a substantial market demand for effective treatment choices. More people are becoming aware of the harmful impact of snoring and sleep apnea on their health, primarily driving the market. The effects of snoring include disturbed sleep, daytime weariness, and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and other health issues.



Restraint: Surgery is very expensive



One of the primary limitations to the market's growth is the high cost of snoring surgery. Because surgery can be costly, many people find it difficult to afford procedures like laser-assisted uvulopalatoplasty (LAUP). Due to the high surgery cost, interested patients can choose not to use these therapies and instead decide to skip treatment altogether or use different, less expensive treatments. The market is at risk from non-traditional approaches and medicines for treating snoring and sleep apnea. A popular and successful therapeutic option is CPAP therapy, which provides non-invasive airway pressure support. As first-line treatments, lifestyle modifications such as weight loss, posture therapy, and sound sleeping patterns are usually suggested.



Opportunity: Innovation in products and differentiation



Through expanding product innovation and diversity, businesses can gain a competitive edge in the market. Surgical techniques and anti-snoring equipment must be very effective and simple to improve outcomes and boost patient comfort. Companies that invest in R&D, collaborate with healthcare professionals, and leverage technological advancements can better develop innovative solutions that meet unfulfilled requirements and stand out in a way that appeals to patients and healthcare professionals. As telemedicine and remote patient monitoring grow more common, the market has more potential. Telemedicine, which provides virtual consultations, diagnoses, and follow-up care, makes it simple for patients to acquire snoring treatment options without physically visiting medical facilities.



Challenge: Insufficient patient compliance



One of the main issues in the market is a lack of patient compliance with the treatment. Some people may find it challenging to use snoring devices regularly or to adhere to post-operative instructions regarding lifestyle modifications or aftercare. Patients may be discouraged from pursuing additional therapies due to poor compliance, which can result in mediocre therapy outcomes. However, depending on the severity and underlying causes of snoring, the effectiveness of snoring surgery and anti-snoring devices may differ. Some people's snoring or sleep quality may not experience a significant improvement even after using devices or getting surgery.



Some of the major players operating in the anti-snoring devices and snoring surgery market are:



• KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

• Lumenis

• Urologix, LLC.

• Airway Management, Inc.

• LISA Laser USA

• Urovision-Urotech

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• BD

• Coloplast Corp

• Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Device Type:



• Nasal Devices

• Chin Straps

• EPAP Therapy Devices

• Oral Appliances/Mouthpieces

• Tongue Stabilizing Devices

• Position Control Devices



By Surgical Procedure:



• Laser-Assisted Uvulopalatoplasty

• Sclerotherapy

• Septoplasty

• Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty

• Pillar Procedure

• Radiofrequency Ablation

• Palatal Stiffening Procedures



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



