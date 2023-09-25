Gain Therapeutics to Participate at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (the “Company”), a biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Matthias Alder, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference taking place in New York, NY, September 26-28, 2023.



Presentation Details

Date: September 28, 2023

Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Please contact your Cantor Fitzgerald representative for more information.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Company’s website at https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/investors-media/overview.html. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conference.

