Liberty Reverse Mortgage Wins National Association Of Mortgage Brokers 2023 Affiliate Of The Year Award

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Reverse Mortgage (“Liberty” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest and most experienced reverse mortgage lenders and the only large-scale, end-to-end reverse mortgage provider, today announced that the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (“NAMB”) named Liberty as a 2023 Affiliate Company of the Year. Liberty is part of PHH Mortgage Corporation, a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator.



Liberty was recognized for excellence as NAMB’s reverse mortgage education provider delivering the Certified Reverse Mortgage Specialist (“CREV”) certification program and supporting the reverse mortgage needs of NAMB members. Liberty was selected by NAMB’s Awards Committee during its annual conference on September 10, 2023. Earlier this year, Liberty and NAMB formed a partnership to build mortgage professionals’ proficiency in reverse mortgages through the newly launched CREV program.

“We congratulate Liberty Reverse Mortgage on being named NAMB’s 2023 Affiliate Company of the Year, said NAMB President Ernest Jones Jr. “This honor is a testament to their efforts in supporting the goals, projects, and activities of NAMB, as well as helping make the CREV program a tremendous success. We look forward to our continued partnership with Liberty.”

Robert Ross, Vice President, Third Party Originations at PHH Mortgage/Liberty Reverse Mortgage, said, “We are honored to have been recognized by NAMB as Affiliate Company of the Year. We are proud of our relationship with NAMB and the wealth of knowledge and resources it offers to the broker community nationwide. We are excited to leverage our reverse mortgage expertise to help educate brokers on safely originating the product to reach and serve senior homeowners who want to access their home equity to meet their retirement needs.”

About Liberty Reverse Mortgage

Liberty Reverse Mortgage (Liberty) is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to educating seniors about the different reverse mortgage options available to them and providing loans that help them meet their financial and personal needs. Our team of professionals has the experience, integrity and communication skills that it takes to help seniors understand reverse mortgages and the loan options that fit them best. To learn more about Liberty, visit www.libertyreverse.com or call (800) 218-1415.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit www.ocwen.com.

About NAMB

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the voice of the mortgage industry representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 993,000 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 68,000 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the US. The Association hosts several meetings throughout the year. Engage the organization via social media: https://www.facebook.com/NAMBPros #Nambnational2023

For Further Information Contact:

Dico Akseraylian, SVP, Corporate Communications

(856) 917-0066

mediarelations@ocwen.com