United States Mint Holiday Ornaments on Sale September 29

Washington, DC, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2023 editions of the Mighty Minters™ Ornament and the United States Mint Holiday Ornament on September 29 at noon EDT. There are no household order limits for either ornament.

All of the ornaments feature an uncirculated dollar from the 2023 Native American $1 Coin Program, with an image of Maria Tallchief and four additional dancers in balletic poses. The obverse (heads) of the coins is not visible. An engraved version of the official United States Mint seal is on the back of the ornaments, along with “Made in the USA” and “©2023 U.S. Mint.” Hand-crafted and produced in solid brass, the ornaments are finished with imitation rhodium, giving some of its elements a silver sheen.

Mighty Minters™ Ornament

For the fifth year in a row, the United States Mint is offering a Mighty Minters Ornament, featuring the theme “Dancing for Joy.” This festive ornament features Mighty Minters Layla, a peahen, and Eli, a fox, the Mint’s coin-collecting ambassadors, who are out spreading holiday joy.

Priced at $35.00, this ornament is a perfect gift for children. The coin is at the center of this colorful ornament between Layla and Eli, who are striking balletic poses to match the coin design, with the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “MARIA TALLCHIEF,” “$1,” and “AMERICAN INDIANS IN BALLET.” A silver cord is attached for displaying during the holidays for years to come.

2023 United States Mint Ornament

For the fifth year in a row, the United States Mint is offering a holiday ornament, featuring a festive snow globe design with a 2023 uncirculated dollar from the Native American $1 Coin Program.

Also priced at $35.00, this ornament will appeal to children and adults alike. The ornament is shaped like a snow globe, featuring swirling blue and white flakes creating a fillagree lace effect. A purple frame with “UNITED STATES MINT” along the border highlights the coin. A green ribbon is attached to the top for easy display.

The holiday ornament is housed in a beautiful navy box with a black platform. The official United States Mint seal and the words “2023 United States Mint Ornament” are hot stamped in silver foil on the top of the lid. A separate certificate of authenticity is included that provides information about the coin and the ornament.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of September 29, 2023, at noon EDT.

