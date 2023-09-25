Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE: JOF) (the “Fund”) announced that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) at the offices of Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc., 309 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019, at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time on November 20, 2023. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to participate in the Meeting is September 26, 2023.



The Fund invests primarily in the securities of smaller capitalization companies in Japan and is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. The Manager of the Fund is Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc., which is based in New York. Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. is a subsidiary of Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., which is one of the largest investment advisory companies in Japan in terms of assets under management and which serves as the Investment Adviser to the Fund.

