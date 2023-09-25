Introducing the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUV and Coupe

Cayenne S E-Hybrid is added to luxury SUV model range

Positioned between Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid models

512 hp (382 kW) system output and 553 lb-ft system torque

Larger 25.9 kWh battery and 11 kW charging capacity

Extended standard equipment with adaptive air suspension

Stuttgart, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Porsche is expanding its hybrid range for the new Cayenne further. As the third plug-in model of the luxury SUV series that was comprehensively revised recently, the new Cayenne S E-Hybrid impresses with its finely balanced driving dynamics, comfort and efficiency.

Stuttgart. The new Cayenne S E-Hybrid is the third electrified engine variant within the model series and is positioned between the Cayenne E-Hybrid and the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid models. Focusing on a fine balance between everyday usability and performance, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid is available in SUV and Coupe body styles and is a well-suited addition to the model range. The hybrid technology of the new Cayenne, comprehensively revised earlier this year, also provides this model variant with a further improved electric range and shorter charging times due to its intelligent energy management.

In the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, a revised three-liter V6 turbo engine with 348 hp (260 kW) is paired with a 174 hp (130 kW) electric motor. Together they produce a system output of 512 hp and a maximum system torque of 553 lb-ft, allowing the Cayenne S E-Hybrid to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and reach the ¼ mile marker from a standing start in 13.0 seconds, a tenth of a second quicker than its non-hybrid twin-turbo V8 counterpart.

Air suspension with two-chamber, two-valve technology for a broad range of performance

In the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, the standard adaptive air suspension contributes to the combination of increased performance and greater driving comfort. Its innovative two-chamber, two-valve technology enables a particularly wide spectrum of spring rates and dynamic behavior that range from comfort-oriented to high performance. At the same time, the new S E-Hybrid models benefit from the optimization of the hybrid system of the current Cayenne generation. This includes a battery capacity of 25.9 kWh (gross) and an 11 kW on-board AC charger that can fully charge the Cayenne S E-Hybrid in roughly two and a half hours with the standard Level 2 charger on a 240V circuit.

More standard features

Visually, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid also integrates seamlessly within the existing model range. It comes equipped the 20-inch Cayenne S wheels and an exhaust system with two twin-tailpipes in brushed stainless steel as standard. The Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUV comes with a Silver exterior package, while the Coupe comes standard with a Black exterior package. Matrix Design LED headlights featuring automatic high beams and Lane Change Assist are now standard as well.

The standard interior features the driver can look forward to include eight-way seats, Sport Chrono package including a mode switch on the steering wheel for selecting between driving modes, Comfort Access keyless entry and start, stainless steel pedal pads, as well as the Diamar interior package painted in Silvershade. The driver also benefits from additional functions in the My Porsche app, including new functions in Apple CarPlay® as the first car manufacturer to enable easier access to car functions within CarPlay®. In the new Cayenne S E-Hybrid, added comfort is provided by the new optional passenger screen that includes in-car video functions, as well as a new air quality system offering which is designed to filter out particles and hazardous substances.

Availability and pricing

The new Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUV and Coupe models can be ordered immediately, and are expected to reach dealers in Spring of 2024. The Cayenne S E-Hybrid has an MSRP of $99,100, not including the $1,650 delivery, processing, and handling fee, while the Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupe has an MSRP of $104,000.

