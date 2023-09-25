High Voltage Power Transformer Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 36.9 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.9%

TOKYO, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The High Voltage Power Transformer Market is slated for steady growth globally, aided by product enhancements around efficiency, durability, and monitoring, driven by grid expansion and reliability focus.



The global high voltage power transformer market is expected to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period, driven by grid infrastructure expansion, renewable energy integration, and replacement of aging power infrastructure. This analysis provides insights into market size, trends, drivers, challenges, regional outlook, and competitive landscape.

High Voltage Power Transformer Market Highlights and Statistics:

The Global High Voltage Power Transformer Market size was valued at USD 19.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 36.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.

The Asia-Pacific region held a leading position in the high-voltage power transformer market in 2022, with a market share of more than 40%.

The oil immersed segment of the market had the largest share of 74% in 2022, dominating the market in terms of cooling.

In 2022, the LPT (>60 MVA) segment captured over 87% of the market share by voltage rating.

The utility segment is expected to have the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2032, according to application.





High Voltage Power Transformer Market Report Coverage:

Market High Voltage Power Transformer Market High Voltage Power Transformer Market Size 2022 USD 19.1 Billion High Voltage Power Transformer Market Forecast 2032 USD 36.9 Billion High Voltage Power Transformer Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 6.9% High Voltage Power Transformer Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 High Voltage Power Transformer Market Base Year 2022 High Voltage Power Transformer Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Cooling, By Voltage Rating, By Application, And By Geography High Voltage Power Transformer Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ABB Group, Siemens AG, General Electric Company (GE), Schneider Electric SE, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd., Crompton Greaves Limited (CG Power), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., and TBEA Co., Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

High Voltage Power Transformer Market Overview and Growth Factors:

The high voltage power transformer market outlook remains positive, driven by increasing focus on grid stability and reliability, large-scale renewable energy integration, and replacement needs for obsolete transformers. Product innovations enhancing efficiency and asset monitoring will create opportunities. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for electricity from various end-use sectors, such as power generation, transmission, and distribution. Additionally, the rising focus on grid stability and reliability, large-scale renewable energy integration, and replacement needs for obsolete transformers is also driving the growth of the market. Product innovations enhancing efficiency and asset monitoring will create opportunities for the market players. For instance, in 2021, ABB launched a new range of high voltage power transformers that offer enhanced efficiency and asset monitoring capabilities. These transformers are equipped with advanced features, such as condition monitoring, fault detection, and remote diagnostics. The key players operating in the high voltage power transformer market are ABB, Siemens, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Toshiba, Fuji Electric, Crompton Greaves, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. These players are focusing on product innovation and expansion in emerging markets to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Trends Influencing Market Growth:

Adoption of alternative insulating oils like esters offering higher efficiency and safety.

Installation of intelligent electronic devices and sensors for real-time transformer monitoring.

Design advancements to reduce no-load and load losses.

Growing deployment of mobile and compact transformers at grid locations with space constraints.

Utilization of advanced cooling techniques like directed flow air and oil cooling.



Major Growth Drivers:

Large-scale renewable energy integration, capacity expansion, and grid stability projects.

Rising energy demand and new substation installations in developing countries.

Upgrades to existing networks required to manage bi-directional power flows.

Investments in replacing aging power transformers nearing operational end.

Favorable policies and funding encouraging wider electricity access and reliability.



Key Challenges:

High acquisition costs of large power transformers.

Transportation, installation and commissioning require significant investments.

Complexities in pinpointing causes of internal transformer faults.

Noise and harmonic issues especially in urban and residential areas.

Skilled personnel shortage for maintenance and repair.



High Voltage Power Transformer Market Segmentation:

As per Cooling

Dry Types

Oil Immersed type

As per Voltage Rating

SPT (≤ 60 MVA) type

LPT (> 60 MVA) type

As per Application

Industrial uses

Commercial uses

Utility uses



Regional Overview on the High Voltage Power Transformer Market:

The High Voltage Power Transformer Market is experiencing diverse trends across various regions. In developed regions like North America and Europe, the market is driven by the replacement of aging infrastructure and the integration of renewable energy sources, necessitating advanced high voltage power transformers. These regions are characterized by high investments in grid modernization and the presence of key market players focusing on innovation and development of efficient transformers. Conversely, in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and Africa, the market is propelled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and expanding power distribution networks to meet the growing electricity demand. However, the lack of infrastructure and investment in some areas poses challenges. Each region's unique energy landscape significantly influences the market dynamics and development trajectories.

Major Companies in the High Voltage Power Transformer Market:

ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., TBEA Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Hyosung Heavy Industries, etc.

