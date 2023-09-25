NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (“Integra” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IART). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Integra and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 23, 2023, before the market opened, Integra disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the Company, “after consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the ‘FDA’), initiated a voluntary global recall of all products manufactured in its Boston, Massachusetts facility” that were “distributed between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023[.]” Integra stated that it “identified through an internal investigation process in its Boston facility deviations with endotoxin testing that may have resulted in the release of products with higher levels of endotoxins than permitted by the product specifications[,]” and that it “decided to initiate the voluntary recall and extend the temporary halt of manufacturing at its Boston facility to implement additional detection and quality controls.” The recall included Integra’s SurgiMend, PriMatrix, Revize, and TissueMend products, in which higher levels of endotoxins could have increased the risk of post-operative fever and other complications for the patients who received these medical implants.

On this news, Integra’s stock price fell $10.24 per share, or 20.19%, to close at $40.48 per share on May 23, 2023.

