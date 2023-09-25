New Market Study | Japan Vending Machine Market is Expected to Generate a Robust Revenue Share by 2030- RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan Vending Machine Market was valued at US$ 595.2 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

In Japan, the vending machine market refers to the industry that offers automated self-service machines that distribute a wide range of products such as snacks, beverages, cigarettes, tickets, hot meals, and even electronics. Japan is regarded as having one of the world's most vast and diverse vending machine markets.

Vending machines have long been engrained in Japanese society. People are accustomed to using them for a variety of tasks, and the devices are regarded as dependable and trustworthy. Vending machines can be found on practically every street corner, in train stations, office buildings, and even in remote areas in Japan. This convenience makes it easy for people to access a wide range of products 24/7.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Japan vending machine market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, mounting type, temperature setting, technology, payment method, end user, and geography/regions (including West Japan, Midwest Japan, Northeast Japan, South Japan) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Japan vending machine market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Japan vending machine market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Japan Vending Machine Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the beverage vending machine segment had the biggest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of market revenue, and is expected to continue its lead throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market is dominated by hotels, restaurants, and cafes. As a result of an increase in the number of coffee shops, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, and other facilities.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 595.2 million Market Size Forecast US$ 936.8 million Growth Rate 6.7% Key Market Drivers Easy to access and convenient

Technological advancements Companies Profiled Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Smartvend (Canonigo Enterprise LLC)

TPK Vending Corporation Co., Ltd.

Hunan Xingyuan Technology Co., Ltd.

OMRON SOFTWARE Co., Ltd.

Otsuka Wellness Vending Co., Ltd.

TPK Vending Corporation Co., Ltd.

365 Retail Markets

Kubota Corporation

JAC corporation

Asahi Bussan Co., Ltd.

Japan Tobacco Inc

VendPro

Sanden Retail Systems Co., Ltd.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Japanese companies, brands, and global manufacturers adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Japan vending machine market include,

In June 2022, Kirin Holdings announced that it would be launching a new vending machine that sells hot food. The machine is called the “Kirin Hot Meal Vending Machine”. The machine offers a variety of hot meals, including ramen, udon, and curry.

In May 2022, Lawson launched a new vending machine that sells fresh fruits and vegetables. The machine is located in a Lawson convenience store in Tokyo and offers a variety of fruits and vegetables, including apples, bananas, and tomatoes.

In March 2021, Fuji Electric developed a completely contact-free vending machine that enables customers to purchase products without touching the machine, thus responding to social needs for contact-free, non-face-to-face, and cashless solutions.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Japan vending machine market growth include Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Smartvend (Canonigo Enterprise LLC), TPK Vending Corporation Co., Ltd., Hunan Xingyuan Technology Co., Ltd., OMRON SOFTWARE Co., Ltd., Otsuka Wellness Vending Co., Ltd., 365 Retail Markets, Kubota Corporation, JAC corporation, Asahi Bussan Co., Ltd., Japan Tobacco Inc, VendPro, and Sanden Retail Systems Co., Ltd, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Japan vending machine market based on type, mounting type, temperature setting, technology, payment method, end user and region

Japan Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Food Vending Machines Beverages Vending Machines Candy/Snacks Vending Machines Tobacco Vending Machines Others (Personal care and Hygiene Vending Machines, etc.)

Japan Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Mounting Type Wall-Mounted Free-Standing Others (Wheels or Appliance Casters, etc.)

Japan Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Temperature Setting Ambient Como (Refrigerator and Non-Refrigerator) Refrigerated Hot Frozen

Japan Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Keypad Touchscreen Mobile app-based Flavored

Japan Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Payment Method Cash Coin Acceptor Coin Changer Cashless Card Machines UPI or QR Payment

Japan Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Enterprises and Business Spaces Schools & Educational Facilities Hospitals & Clinics Hotels, Restaurants, and Cafes Retail Stores/Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Event Spaces & Community Buildings Airports Railway Stations Bus Stations Smart Homes & Cities Others

Japan Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region West Japan Midwest Japan Northeast Japan South Japan



Key Questions Answered in the Vending Machine Report:

What will be the market value of the Japan vending machine market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Japan vending machine market?

What are the market drivers of the Japan vending machine market?

What are the key trends in the Japan vending machine market?

Which is the leading region in the Japan vending machine market?

What are the major companies operating in the Japan vending machine market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Japan vending machine market?

