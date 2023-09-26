Cell Therapy Market Size to Reach USD 23.1 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 16.8%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Cell Therapy Market Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Statistics Analysis Report, By Cell Type, By End-user (Hospitals And Clinics, Research Institutes), By Therapy Type (Allogeneic And Autologous), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The cell therapy market size was USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 23.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 16.8%. The global report offers a comprehensive market analysis and detailed insights at global and regional levels. The field of cell therapy is rapidly expanding, with new types of cells being introduced and more companies becoming involved. This presents an excellent opportunity for these organizations to establish themselves in the market. Over the past few years, there has been a surge in the number of companies working on cell therapies. This trend can be attributed to the growth in funding for clinical studies, the implementation of manufacturing guidelines, and the success of new products.

The medical biotechnology revolution has advanced with the emergence of cell therapy. This innovative therapy aims to replace unhealthy, damaged, or dysfunctional cells with healthy, active ones. Stem cells, which have the potential to differentiate into specific cells required for healing damaged or malfunctioning cells, are frequently used in cutting-edge therapies. Cell therapy is also a form of regenerative medicine, an interdisciplinary field that focuses on enhancing, preserving, or restoring tissue, cell, or organ function through various cell therapy-related techniques. Overall, cell therapy represents a promising avenue for improving health outcomes and promoting patient healing.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the advancements in automation processes for adult stem cells and cord blood processing and storage are expected to significantly impact the growth of the adult and cord blood cells market. Moreover, key players in the market have initiated collaborative efforts to reprogram newborn stem cells extracted from umbilical cord blood and tissue into Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPSCs), which is a critical development in this field.

The global cell therapy market has witnessed remarkable growth due to the adoption of innovative technologies that assist in developing sophisticated cellular therapies. Incorporating these new technologies has become crucial to the market's expansion. Companies leverage novel technologies to further enhance their product development plans by creating co-development agreements with other organizations and expanding their product offerings. This approach has proven effective in achieving business goals and meeting the market's needs.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Cell Therapy Market Market Size in 2022 USD 4.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 23.1 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 16.8% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022

Segmentation Overview:

The market for cell therapy has been divided into numerous segments based on factors like cell type, end-user, therapy type, and region. The stem cell section influences the global cell therapy market, as the government is pursuing initiatives to accelerate the growth of this segment. Additionally, it is observed that there is an increase in stem cell banks in various countries, which has accelerated the market growth. In the past few years, funding for stem cell research has increased significantly, such as it is funded by the federal government's National Institutes of Health (NIH) budget.

The research segment accounts for a significant global market share based on user type. Government policies are aiding in increased expenditures on the research and development sector, thereby driving growth in the overall cell therapy market. Conversely, clinical trials are expected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years as cell therapy techniques are increasingly utilized to treat various disorders, thus accelerating segment growth.

North America's cell therapy market has grown significantly due to collaborations between research institutes and pharmaceutical companies, resulting in emerging advancements and increased awareness about chronic disorders. The region's healthcare development initiatives, government support, and academic research institutes' collaborative enterprises with the pharmaceutical sector have also contributed to market growth. The United States holds the largest market share due to its advanced healthcare system and research and disease diagnostics investments.

Key Developments in the Cell Therapy Market:

Kolon Industries is investing 24 billion won ($18 million) to grow its petrochemical resin production factory in Yeosu, South Jeolla. This investment will increase the capacity of pure monomer resin from 11,000 to 21,000 tons annually. PMR is unquestionably renowned for its unparalleled thermal resistance and extreme durability, rendering it the unequivocal choice for various industrial applications, from high-performance tires to electric cables.

Stemedica Cell Technologies, a reputable manufacturer of allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells that are ischemic tolerant, has announced the initiation of its latest study. The study is a phase IIB/III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of a single intravenous injection of allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells for individuals suffering from ischemic stroke. This study is being conducted under an existing US IND utilizing the company's itMSC product.

Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights:

Cell Therapy Market Report Segmentation:

Cell Therapy Market, By Cell Type (2023-2032)

Stem Cells Blood Bone Marrow Adipose-Derived Stem Cell Umbilical Cord-Derived Others

Non-Stem Cells

Cell Therapy Market, By End-user (2023-2032)

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes

Cell Therapy Market, By Therapy Type (2023-2032)

Allogeneic

Autologous

Cell Therapy Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa



Major Players in the Cell Therapy Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline

Cells for Cells (C4C)

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc

Mesoblast Ltd

Medipost

The Future of Biotechnology

NuVasive

Vericel Corporation

