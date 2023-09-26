Home and Garden Pesticides Market to Reach USD 19.33 Billion by 2032; Increasing Capacity for Walking & Physical Activities to Propel Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 9.63 Billion in 2022 home and garden pesticides market will reach USD 19.33 Billion by 2032. Home gardens have been important to local food systems and small-scale farming. Local vegetable and fruit production is made easier by readily available ready-to-use liquid pesticide treatments for households that don't even require mixing. Manufacturers of pesticides have also made it easier to apply them safely. In the home, regular pesticide use includes ant and roach sprays for the kitchen, weed killers for the yard, mould cleaners for the bathroom and outdoor mosquito repellents. To keep houses and gardens free of pests, pesticides are routinely utilised.



Key Insight of the Home and Garden Pesticides Market



Europe is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.53% over the projection period.



Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.53% over the forecast period. This is due to the increase in expenditure on backyard gardening. As the UK emerged from lockdown and moved towards normalcy, consumer spending at garden centres increased significantly. The study also found that spending more time at home significantly increased the amount spent on home and garden equipment.



The insecticides segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.65% over the projected period in the home and garden pesticides market.



The insecticides segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.65% in the home and garden pesticides market. Additionally, the market for home and garden insecticides is anticipated to rise substantially due to the increasing demand for hardscaping. Due to the rising demand for stamped concrete plank pavers and paving blocks made of natural stones and porcelain, hardscaping is becoming increasingly popular. These items lessen the risk of flooding and water runoff.



Over the projected period, the garden segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.13% in the home and garden pesticides market.



Over the forecasted period, the garden segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.13% in the home and garden pesticides market. Popular locations for social gatherings and potential plant displays include restaurants and smaller eateries like outside cafes. This provides an opportunity for market expansion as well. Numerous initiatives are underway to encourage planting in public areas like lanes, roads, and transportation hubs. The optimal time to apply a pesticide on a cloudy day with moderate temperatures is when the soil is sufficiently dry, and no rain is expected. The pesticide is never administered in windy weather to prevent drifting to non-target areas.



Report Coverage Details



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing demand for creative gardening ideas



Due to growing customer demand for original gardening concepts, the home and garden pesticides market is growing. The number of enthusiastic gardeners it has attracted has expanded greatly due to the growing social media trends for gardening during the projected time frame due to the sharing and communication of various Do-It-Yourself techniques. The acceptability of integrated pest management for backyard gardeners has increased the demand for insecticides used in homes and gardens worldwide. Because they have a greater understanding of plant habitats, home gardeners are employing IPM more regularly to reduce the number of insects in their gardens. The production of pest-repelling plants is fuelling the growth of the home and garden pesticide business. Establishing pest-preventative measures that lessen the need for pesticides and contribute to great yields will help modern gardeners replace the risk of dirty and poorly maintained gardens.



Restraint: Concerns about the environment and health



The environmental and health hazards associated with pesticide use have impacted the home and garden pesticides market, leading to increased regulation and restrictions on the use of particular chemicals.



Opportunity: Landscaping is becoming increasingly popular



The growing popularity of landscaping is boosting the pesticide market, which also offers lucrative possibilities for the home and garden pesticides market. To maintain and enhance public green areas and develop greener, healthier neighbourhoods, it is necessary to keep up with population growth. As vector-borne diseases have become more prevalent, pesticides are used more frequently in domestic gardens and landscaping. Rising incomes among the middle class and adopting better lifestyles also promote market expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the home and garden pesticides market are:



• S.C. Johnson & Sons Inc.

• The Scotts Company LLC

• Organic Laboratories, Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Willert Home Products

• Central Garden & Pet Company

• Syngenta

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Insecticides

• Fumigants

• Herbicides

• Fungicides



By Application:



• Household

• Garden



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



