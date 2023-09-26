Microfluidics Market Size to Reach USD 103.1 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 12.9%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Microfluidics Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Material (Glass, Silicon, PDMS, Polymers, Others), By Technology (Medical {Gel Electrophoresis, PCR & RT-PCR, ELISA, Microarrays, Others}, Non-Medical), By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The microfluidics market size was valued at USD 30.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 103.1 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 12.9% in 2032. The global microfluidics market report comprehensively analyzes the latest trends and market conditions. The report holistically offers the latest insights from the industry and discusses market opportunities.

Microfluidics has revolutionized point-of-care diagnostics by enabling rapid and portable testing devices. These devices provide healthcare professionals with real-time analysis of patient samples, facilitating timely decision-making and improving patient outcomes. The ability to perform complex laboratory tests compact and automated has transformed healthcare delivery, especially in resource-limited settings. Besides, it has also facilitated high-throughput screening processes in drug discovery and development. Microfluidic platforms can accelerate screening procedures and reduce costs by miniaturizing laboratory processes and reducing sample volumes. This enables pharmaceutical companies to screen many compounds, expediting the drug discovery pipeline efficiently.

The life sciences and healthcare industries are at the forefront of driving the growth of the microfluidics market. Microfluidic technologies offer unprecedented opportunities to improve the accuracy, efficiency, and affordability of various research and diagnostic applications, such as point of care (POC), high throughput screening, and precision medicine.

The emergence of personalized medicine, tailored to an individual's unique genetic makeup, has created a demand for technologies that enable rapid and cost-effective genetic analysis. Microfluidic systems, with their ability to handle small volumes of samples and perform precise manipulations, are well-suited for applications such as DNA sequencing, genotyping, and single-cell analysis. These advancements have paved the way for personalized diagnostics and treatments, revolutionizing patient care.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Microfluidics Market Market Size in 2022 USD 30.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 103.1 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 12.9% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Material Glass, Silicon, PDMS, Polymers, and Others By Technology Medical (Gel Electrophoresis, PCR & RT-PCR, ELISA, Microarrays, Others), Non-Medical By Application Organs-on-chips, Lab-on-a-chip, Continuous Flow Microfluidics, Acoustofluidics and Microfluidics, Optofluidics and Microfluidics, Electrophoresis and Microfluidics. Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered The U.S., Canada, The U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Biomérieux, Cellix Ltd., Elveflow, Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Segmentation Overview:

The global microfluidics market has been segmented as material, technology, application, and region. Based on material, polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) is leading with a huge market share in 2022 and will continue to remain dominant in the forthcoming years. Medical is the leading segment for technology and is projected to account for a high revenue share in the forthcoming years.

North America is leading in the microfluidics market and is projected to remain dominant in the forthcoming years. Significant investments, upgrades to technological infrastructure, and the presence of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region are the prominent drivers. Europe is a fast-growing market for microfluidics, with a major emphasis on clinical diagnostics, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical research.

Microfluidics Market Report Highlights:

The global microfluidics market growth is projected at USD 30.8 billion by 2032.

The microfluidics market drivers include ongoing research and development in the clinical and life sciences. The demand for point-of-care diagnostics has enabled growth avenues in the microfluidics market.

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) is the leading segment attributed to its high dominance in 2022 and is projected to continue leading in the forthcoming years.

Based on technology, medical accounted for a leading revenue share in 2022. Growing demand for medical services drives the segment growth, particularly in post-pandemic times.

North America has emerged as a prominent player in the microfluidics market and is projected to gain significant traction in the forthcoming years.

Some of the prominent players in the microfluidics market report include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Biomérieux, Cellix Ltd., Elveflow, Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, Danaher, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2023, Integra Biosciences introduced MIRO Canvas, which is a compact platform for next-generation sequencing sample preparation. This platform is highly enabled to simplify complex processes and automate NGS sample preparation with short-term and long-term protocols for sequencing applications.

In 2023, according to Zhuming Luo, biomedical engineering scientific and chemical engineering teams in China designed a novel digital light processing method that empowers the development of widespread applications in microfluidics-based strategies in biomedicines.

Microfluidics Market Report Segmentation:

Microfluidics Market, By Material (2023-2032)

Glass

Silicon

PDMS

Polymers

Others

Microfluidics Market, By Technology (2023-2032)

Medical

Non-Medical

Microfluidics Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Organs-on-chips

Lab-on-a-chip

Continuous Flow Microfluidics

Acoustofluidics and Microfluidics

Optofluidics and Microfluidics

Electrophoresis and Microfluidics

Microfluidics Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



