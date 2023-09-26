Restorative Dentistry Market Size Projections Indicate a CAGR of 6.23%, Envisioned to Attain a Value of USD 33.82 Billion by 2032

Newark, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 18.48 billion in 2022 global restorative dentistry market will reach USD 33.82 billion by 2032. The efficiency and usage of 3D printing technology for fabricating dental prosthetics, crowns, bridges, and even orthodontic devices are rising. This technology allows for more precise and customizable restorations, reducing manufacturing time and costs. The emerging research in regenerative dentistry is paving the way for stem cell therapies and tissue engineering to regenerate damaged dental tissues. These therapies may offer alternative solutions to traditional restorative treatments. Furthermore, AI-driven software applications are becoming more sophisticated in assisting dental practitioners with treatment planning, implant placement, and predicting patient outcomes. Thus, it can enhance treatment precision and patient satisfaction. Also, developing advanced biomaterials that are more biocompatible and promote tissue regeneration offers opportunities for more natural and long-lasting restorative solutions.



Request to Download Sample Research Report – https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13718



Key Insight of the Global Restorative Dentistry Market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



Like many regions, the Asia Pacific is experiencing an ageing population. As people age, they are more likely to require restorative dental care for issues related to tooth decay, gum disease, and tooth loss, driving the demand for such services. The region has also seen substantial dental technology and materials advancements, making restorative dentistry procedures more efficient and appealing to patients and dental professionals. Several countries in the Asia Pacific, such as Thailand, India, and Malaysia, have become popular destinations for dental tourism due to their cost-effective, high-quality dental care. This influx of international patients also boosts the restorative dentistry market. Furthermore, many countries in the Asia Pacific are experiencing significant economic growth and urbanization. These factors lead to improved healthcare infrastructure, greater access to dental services, and an increased ability to afford restorative treatments.



In 2022, the restorative materials segment held the largest market share at 44.17% and a market revenue of 8.16 billion.



The product type segment is divided into implants, prosthetics, restorative materials and restorative equipment. In 2022, the restorative materials segment held the largest market share at 44.17% and a market revenue of 8.16 billion.



In 2022, the implantology segment dominated the market with the largest share of 51.37% and revenue of 9.49 billion.



The application segment includes conservative and endodontics, implantology and prosthodontics. In 2022, the implantology segment dominated the market with the largest share of 51.37% and revenue of 9.49 billion.



In 2022, the dental hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market with the highest share of 57.63% and market revenue of 10.65 billion.



The end user segment is classified into dental laboratories, dental schools and research institutes, and dental hospitals and clinics. In 2022, the dental hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market with the highest share of 57.63% and market revenue of 10.65 billion.



Advancement in market



In April 2023: Germany Dental unveiled its website, accessible at http://www.thegermanydental.com, aimed at offering a comprehensive resource on dental services, encompassing family dentistry and dental implants. The website boasts a contemporary and uncluttered design, facilitating effortless navigation for patients seeking information about the practice and its service offerings. Patients can conveniently access details regarding the accomplished team of dentists at Germany Dental, the utilization of cutting-edge technology and advanced techniques for delivering exceptional dental care, and the extensive array of available dental services, all presented in a user-friendly format.



In October 2022: 3M has recently unveiled the 3M Filtek Matrix, an innovative restorative solution engineered to simplify the process of composite placement for dentists and increase affordability for their patients.



In April 2022: Sonendo, Inc., a prominent innovator in dental technology and the creator of the renowned GentleWave System has introduced its latest advancement, the CleanFlow procedure instrument.

This instrument is meticulously crafted to seamlessly integrate with Sonendo's GentleWave System, offering a minimally invasive and less discomforting alternative to conventional root canal therapy. By incorporating CleanFlow Technology, the GentleWave procedure streamlines the workflow, surpassing its earlier iterations, and enhances the overall patient experience, marking a significant stride in dental care.



Report Coverage Details



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 18.48 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 33.82 Billion CAGR 6.23% No. of Pages in Report 232 Segments Covered Product Type, Application and End User Drivers Increasing Ageing Population

Consumer Awareness

Cosmetic Dentistry Opportunities Technological Advancements

Minimally Invasive Techniques Restraints High Cost of Procedures

Limited Insurance Coverage

Procure Complete Research Report - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/restorative-dentistry-market-13718



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing understanding of dental implants and oral health education.



Dental implants have gained popularity as a long-term solution for tooth replacement. They offer improved stability and functionality compared to traditional options like dentures and bridges. The increasing acceptance and success rates of dental implant procedures have driven market growth. Additionally, dental professionals and organizations have been actively promoting oral health education. Teaching people about preventive measures and the importance of regular check-ups has contributed to the overall growth of the restorative dentistry market.



Restraint: High technological costs and increasing infection control and safety concerns.



While technological advancements have improved restorative dentistry, the initial investment in advanced dental equipment and technology can be cost-prohibitive for some dental practices, limiting the availability of these technologies in certain areas. Similarly, ensuring infection control and safety in dental procedures has become more critical, especially in light of public health concerns like the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, has increased the cost and complexity of delivering restorative dentistry services.



Opportunity: Rising adoption of teledentistry.



The adoption of teledentistry is an emerging opportunity. It allows for remote consultations, monitoring, and follow-ups, enhancing access to dental care, especially in underserved areas. In addition, dental tourism remains a viable opportunity, particularly for countries offering high-quality, cost-effective restorative dental care. Attracting international patients can boost the local restorative dentistry market.



Challenge: Regulatory and licensing complexity.



The dental field is subject to complex regulations and licensing requirements, varying significantly by location. These regulations can be a barrier for dental professionals offering certain restorative procedures. The restorative dentistry market is highly competitive, with many dental professionals and practices offering similar services. This competitiveness can lead to pricing pressures and reduced profit margins.



Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13718



Some of the major players operating in the global restorative dentistry market are:



• 3M Company

• BEGO GmbH

• Brasseler USA

• BISCO Inc.

• COLTENE Holding AG

• Dentsply Sirona

• Dental Technologies, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• DiaDent Group International

• DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

• Envista Holdings Corporation

• GC Corporation

• Germany Dental

• Henry Schein, Inc.

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG

• Institut Straumann AG

• Keystone Dental Group

• Kerr Corporation

• Kuraray Noritake Dental

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

• Septodont Holding

• SHOFU Inc.

• SDI Limited

• Sonendo

• SprintRay Inc.

• Ultradent Products Inc.

• VOCO GmbH

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Zhermack SpA

• ZimVie Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Implants

• Prosthetics

• Restorative Materials

• Restorative Equipment



By Application



• Conservative and Endodontics

• Implantology

• Prosthodontics



By End User



• Dental Laboratories

• Dental Schools and Research Institutes

• Dental Hospitals and Clinics



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13718



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com