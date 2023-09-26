Skydiving Equipment Market is Set to Surpass US$ 1.86 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville , Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide sales of skydiving equipment are estimated at US$ 1.25 billion in 2023, according to this newly published study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The global Skydiving Equipment Market is projected to expand at 4% CAGR through 2033. Ever-growing interest in different types of adventure sports is set to fuel the demand for effective safety gear, including skydiving equipment.

Rising awareness about the health benefits of skydiving is predicted to serve as one of the vital factors responsible for pushing market growth. In addition, a growing number of adventure and tourist sports places and the increasing participation of many people in recreational activities are estimated to fuel the demand for skydiving gear.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8931

Key Segments of Skydiving Equipment Industry Research Report

By Product Type By End User By Distribution Channel Container or Harness Systems

Jumpsuits & Helmets

Canopies

Gloves

Altimeters

Goggles Recreational Users

Professional Users Departmental Stores

Online Retail

Supermarkets



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of skydiving equipment reached US$ 1.21 billion in 2022.

Sales of skydiving equipment in the United States were calculated at US$ 310 million in 2022.

The global skydiving equipment market is set to reach US$ 1.86 billion by 2033-end.

Worldwide demand for skydiving equipment is forecasted to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033.

Global demand for container or harness systems is predicted to advance at a 4.7% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 717 million by 2033.

The market is China projected to progress at a CAGR of 6.9% and reach US$ 365 million by the end of 2033.

The German market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 2% through 2033.

Sales of skydiving equipment in Japan are predicted to advance at a CAGR of 1.3% from 2023 to 2033.

“Expansion of the adventure tourism industry, coupled with increasing disposable income and government investments in developing safe skydiving facilities, is expected to broaden the opportunities for industry players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Number of Military Parachute Training Programs in United States

The United States market stood at US$ 310 million in 2022, as per the data provided by Fact.MR. Growing demand for skydiving equipment in the United States is driven by the increasing number of military parachute training programs. These activities are resulting in increased sales of parachutes and related products, including harnesses, containers, etc. The growing popularity of adventure sports in the United States, including paragliding, skydiving, etc. is projected to aid in market expansion.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 1.86 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8931

Leading Market Players

Aerodyne Research, LLC, Velocity Sports Equipment, LB Altimeters, Sun Path Products, Inc., Mirage Systems, Inc., Skylark, United Parachute Technologies, Firebird, Wings, Rigging Innovation, Advanced Parachute Systems Ltd., ChutingStar Enterprises Inc., WINGSTORE, and DZ Sports Ltd. are leading manufacturers of skydiving equipment.

Anticipated Growth in the Skydiving Equipment Market in Germany

The skydiving equipment market in Germany is expected to demonstrate a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2% from 2023 to 2033.

Germany, celebrated for its picturesque tourist spots and captivating landscapes, is rapidly becoming a thriving center for aspiring skydivers. The perfect blend of adrenaline-fueled adventure and natural splendor is projected to draw tourists, consequently driving the demand for skydiving equipment. Both local enthusiasts and visitors are eager to perceive Germany from a fresh aerial perspective, thus contributing to the market's growth.

Safety Regulations Boosting Demand in the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, stringent safety regulations and standards have been implemented to govern skydiving operations. These regulations are anticipated to instill confidence and trust among participants. The ongoing enhancement of safety standards and the diligent adherence to safety measures are expected to increase the demand for certified, high-quality skydiving equipment. This surge in demand aims to not only elevate the overall skydiving experience but also ensure the safety of skydivers, aligning with the established safety protocols.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the skydiving equipment market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (container or harness systems, jumpsuits & helmets, canopies, gloves, altimeters, goggles), end user (recreational users, professional users), and distribution channel (departmental stores, online retail, supermarkets), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Smart Sports Equipment : The global smart sports equipment market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1,261.7 Million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 2.8% to reach US$ 1,655.1 Million by the end of 2032.

Gym Equipment Market : The global gym equipment market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 7,698.4 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 12,295.1 million by the end of 2032.

Alpine Ski Equipment Market : According to this study done by skilled analysts at Fact.MR, the global alpine ski equipment market is valued at US$ 1.83 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 2.46 billion by 2033. Worldwide sales of alpine ski equipment are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.